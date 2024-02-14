If Biden's Attorney Keeps Talking, the Docs the WH Wants Hidden Will Be Released

Isn’t it a given that the president’s lawyer will say that Joe was mentally sound during his interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur? What will he say—Biden was lost, that the report’s conclusion about his shoddy memory was factually accurate. He’s not going to say that, but he’s making the case that the files and audio tapes the Biden White House wants hidden will be subpoenaed.

Bob Bauer is playing the loyal soldier by bashing the Hur report and saying what he did by including the president’s confused state and lack of recollection of his son’s death and his days as vice president under Obama were not in keeping with department policy. It was—DOJ attorneys must relay mitigating factors when litigation is debated. Bauer is also the wife of Anita Dunn, a senior communications adviser for the Biden White House. Speaking with Jen Psaki, Bauer said during the interview that Biden was essentially sharp as a tack, trying to hurl a competing narrative about the president’s deposition:

Bauer: Republican counsel Hur's insinuations in the report don't correspond with my recollection of how President Biden's interview went. I don't believe they should be in the report. This case was open and shut from the very first day. At every turn President Biden cooperated pic.twitter.com/XZ9QAFic00 — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) February 13, 2024

All they have to do is release the recordings and transcripts. https://t.co/cUGq1hpUbc — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 13, 2024

The tape should’ve been subpoenaed last week, along with deposed testimony from the White House doctor treating Biden. https://t.co/C5Oi9EwaX6 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) February 11, 2024

Okay, that’s fair. Let’s see if the special counsel’s tapes and transcript back up that assessment, Bobby. If it does, then the mental health issue we’ve been speculating about has been dramatically diminished. The Democrats can take a victory lap, the media can breathe a sigh of relief, and Biden, as annoying as it will be, can say, ‘I told you so,’ which will follow about how he spoke with King Solomon about the Gaza War.

But Bauer seemed reluctant to agree to any disclosure of those documents, which is why congressional Republicans should ask for them, and they have: House Oversight wants the transcript from the DOJ by February 19.

Jim Jordan on scheduling Special counsel Robert Hur to testify about his report on President Joe Biden’s handling of classified docs:



“We expect him to be in front of the committee as soon as possible, but we don’t have a date to announce yet. But we are working on it” — Annie Grayer (@AnnieGrayerCNN) February 13, 2024



