Look Who's Mulling a Third Party Presidential Run
Why UFC Champ Sean Strickland Told a Reporter He Was an 'Infection'
BREAKING: Intel Committee Releases Urgent Warning About a 'Serious National Security Threa...
IDF Launches 'Widespread' Strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon After Deadly Attack
CDC Is Reportedly Planning a Change to Its COVID Guidelines
One Very Prominent CBS Correspondent Caught Up in 'Bloodbath' Layoffs by Paramount
One Member of Trump's Family Says He Would Take a Pass on Serving...
Here's What Trump Is Blaming for GOP's NY-3 Loss
By Partnering With This Group, It Doesn't Look Like Susan Sarandon Has Learned...
Colorado Town Residents Urge Officials to Not Help Denver With Illegal Immigrant Influx
When ‘He Gets Us’ Presents a Jesus Who Is Too Much Like Us
Preschool Teacher Fired After Her OnlyFans Account Was Discovered...but That's Not the Wor...
Speaker Johnson Has Another Reason to Oppose the Foreign Aid Bill
KJP's Desperate Attempt to Convince America Biden Is Mentally and Physically Fit Isn't...
Tipsheet

If Biden's Attorney Keeps Talking, the Docs the WH Wants Hidden Will Be Released

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 14, 2024 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Isn’t it a given that the president’s lawyer will say that Joe was mentally sound during his interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur? What will he say—Biden was lost, that the report’s conclusion about his shoddy memory was factually accurate. He’s not going to say that, but he’s making the case that the files and audio tapes the Biden White House wants hidden will be subpoenaed. 

Advertisement

Bob Bauer is playing the loyal soldier by bashing the Hur report and saying what he did by including the president’s confused state and lack of recollection of his son’s death and his days as vice president under Obama were not in keeping with department policy. It was—DOJ attorneys must relay mitigating factors when litigation is debated. Bauer is also the wife of Anita Dunn, a senior communications adviser for the Biden White House. Speaking with Jen Psaki, Bauer said during the interview that Biden was essentially sharp as a tack, trying to hurl a competing narrative about the president’s deposition:

Okay, that’s fair. Let’s see if the special counsel’s tapes and transcript back up that assessment, Bobby. If it does, then the mental health issue we’ve been speculating about has been dramatically diminished. The Democrats can take a victory lap, the media can breathe a sigh of relief, and Biden, as annoying as it will be, can say, ‘I told you so,’ which will follow about how he spoke with King Solomon about the Gaza War.  

Recommended

Intel Committee Releases Cryptic Warning About a 'Serious National Security Threat' Spencer Brown
Advertisement

But Bauer seemed reluctant to agree to any disclosure of those documents, which is why congressional Republicans should ask for them, and they have: House Oversight wants the transcript from the DOJ by February 19.


Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Intel Committee Releases Cryptic Warning About a 'Serious National Security Threat' Spencer Brown
So, That's a New Disturbing Development in the Russian Collusion Saga Matt Vespa
Preschool Teacher Fired After Her OnlyFans Account Was Discovered...but That's Not the Worst Part Madeline Leesman
The Lawfare Cheerleaders Are Hitting The Wall Of Reality Kurt Schlichter
IDF Launches 'Widespread' Strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon After Deadly Attack Spencer Brown
Speaker Johnson Has Another Reason to Oppose the Foreign Aid Bill Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Intel Committee Releases Cryptic Warning About a 'Serious National Security Threat' Spencer Brown
Advertisement