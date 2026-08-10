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Indiana RINO Loses to Trump-Backed Candidate After Primary Recount

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Aug 10, 2026 7:30 PM
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Indiana RINO Loses to Trump-Backed Candidate After Primary Recount
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Trump-backed Indiana State Senate candidate Paula Copenhaver has defeated RINO incumbent Spencer Deery after a recount gave Copenhaver the edge by three votes.

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Following Copenhaver and Deery’s razor-thin primary margin, Copenhaver requested a recount. Election officials then rejected eight ballots that were originally cast for Deery, lowering his total vote count to 6,329.

Deery was one of several Indiana state senators who opposed President Donald Trump’s push to redraw the state’s congressional map ahead of the contentious midterm elections. Trump endorsed a slew of primary opponents who refused to support redistricting efforts, leading to a massive shake-up of the Indiana Legislature.

Deery, who was presumed to have narrowly avoided defeat following the May 5 primary, has claimed that Indiana elections officials have worked to “undermine the will of voters by treating ballots differently based on whether they furthered the president’s political goals.”

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Deery says that he is confident that Indiana courts will reverse the certification of Copenhaver’s victory.

Should the court uphold the election as it stands, redistricting-minded Republicans will now have the votes required to move forward with a mid-decade redrawn map.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DONALD TRUMP | GERRYMANDERING | INDIANA | REPUBLICAN PARTY
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