AOC Plans to Have Little Climate Change Victims by Freezing Her Eggs

Did you hear the news? AOC is freezing her eggs! It was all the rage over the weekend, as the socialist livestreamed as she administered shots on herself to make the process work (I don’t claim to be a doctor, nor do I care, so I’m not going to pretend to understand how the process works). Some people were supportive, others attacked it for religious or anger reasons. Ultimately, however, I care a hell of a lot more about how she votes than how, if at all, she reproduces.

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First off, if I were to ask Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as question it would be pretty simple: Why don’t you just get pregnant now? The answer is none of my business, but she put this out into the world, so I have no problem asking.

She’s been engaged for a better part of a decade now, but hasn’t tied the knot. I can’t help but wonder why?

Earlier this year, after AOC took her “fiancé” to Europe for a speaking engagement, I speculated as to why, writing, “You don’t get a ‘free’ trip to a conference in Europe for you and your fiancé if you just video chat in your appearance. I’m not saying she brought her finance with her to Germany, but I do think it weird she’s been ‘engaged’ for years, whatever the reason, when a secondary effect of that is her fiancé’s finances do not need to be included in her financial disclosure forms. With her fellow leftists having their net worth skyrocket to the multi-millions due to the ‘earnings’ of their spouses and all the justified scrutiny that comes with that, I’m just saying that putting off a wedding for as long as possible, in my opinion, makes political sense. You gotta make hay while the Sun is shining, I guess, and certainly before the sunlight creeps into where all the money comes from…if that’s what is happening.”

I’ve wondered for years why she wasn’t married and the grift is the only reason that makes sense.

Many people were speculating on how her relationship is working out, and such a prolonged engagement is odd, but it’s none of my business. I wouldn’t have even dreamed of writing about her freezing her eggs had she not made it public, as it’s none of my business. But when someone makes something my business, I take them at their word.

She’s only 36, and even if she’s running for president in 2028 she could easily have the kid by then, so why wait? If she ran in two years and won, would she then have the eggs implanted while in the White House? Or would she wait eight more years, making the whole thing less likely to be successful?

None of it makes sense.

Until you see the publicity she got for doing it.

It was all the rage with the Left. She was a “hero” and was “destigmatizing” IVF and whatever other garbage people who live on MSNow think passes for “brave” these days.

None of that is true. If you care what she’s doing with her eggs, get a hobby. If you take her at her word, get a life. Care about how she is seeking to destroy the country; to rip up the Constitution and your personal liberty. That is infinitely more important than whether or not she dies childless and alone.

She was on “This Week” Sunday, and after getting a tongue bath interview from liberals activist with a press pass Jonathan Karl, he asked her about the video. “And then before you go, you did have a personal announcement that you made? It was interesting to see you kind of open up and, you know, on an Instagram Live, I believe it was,” Karl said. “So tell me, tell me what it was and why you decided to do it.”

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“So I have decided to start the process of freezing my eggs,” AOC said. “And in this political environment where this administration is denying reproductive care to women across the country, from abortion rights to the ability to carry out a healthy pregnancy, I think it's important for us as leaders to have these conversations and share these processes, especially for working women across the country and normalize them.”

The Trump administration has done nothing about abortion or “the ability to carry out a healthy pregnancy,” but reality to this grifter doesn’t matter. She’s found a way to do nothing and get credit for doing something – the essence of leftism – that’s, it's all BS, doesn’t matter.

If AOC wants to have a kid, have one. If she thinks she’s going to be able to wait until it’s convenient for her, she’ll never have one because kids are never convenient or easy. But they’re very much worth it.

I suspect, however, that it is more about the publicity and the politics, to be honest. That’s the only reason to mention Trump in a question about freezing her eggs. Maybe she should unfreeze her brain first, and maybe her fiancé second.

It doesn’t really matter, however, since AOC has declared the Earth only has five years left before climate change kills us all anyway, so it would probably be cruel of her to bring a child into this life at all. Unless she was lying about that…

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Derek Hunter is the host of the Derek Hunter Show on WMAL in Washington, D.C., and has a free daily podcast (subscribe!) and author of the book, Outrage, INC., which exposes how liberals use fear and hatred to manipulate the masses, and host of the weekly “Week in F*cking Review” podcast where the news is spoken about the way it deserves to be. Follow him on Twitter at @DerekAHunter.

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