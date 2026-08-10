New York Judge Halts One of Mamdani's Aggressive Socialist Policies

A Staten Island judge has blocked a tax hike on second homes proposed by New York City’s race-communist Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

🚨 BREAKING: A NY judge just slammed the brakes on Mamdani’s pied-à-terre tax after homeowners sued over his botched rollout. pic.twitter.com/3YZ9OFwpxV — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) August 10, 2026

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🚨 BREAKING: A New York judge has BARRED Mamdani from enforcing his new property tax on secondary residences in the city while a homeowners' lawsuit proceeds



Yet another "promise" made by Mamdani that's falling through 🤣



Mamdani's "pied-à-terre" tax was put on hold by Staten… pic.twitter.com/qjtTuAD6ch — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 10, 2026

While only a temporary halt, the judge’s order prevents Mamdani from implementing a significant surcharge on property taxes for individuals who own second homes in New York City. The tax applies to stand-alone homes valued at $5 million or more, and to apartments and condos valued at $1 million and above.

Residents, should they have been notified that they may be subject to the tax, are required by the New York City government to prove that the property in question is the primary residence in order to avoid the tax. Estimates conclude that the tax will generate upwards of $500 million in additional revenue for the city, as the median cost of an apartment in New York is only marginally lower than the $1 million threshold at $865,000.

The Mamdani government faced mass criticism for the proposed tax hike, with many liberals even stating their opposition after the city’s wealthy property owners were essentially doxxed when a searchable database doxxed those who could be subject to the tax.

🇺🇸 Mamdani is getting sued over that 2nd-home tax.



He put out a public list of nearly 1M properties with owners’ names and addresses that might get hit, and now homeowners are in court saying the whole rollout was a mess that opens people up to targeting.



A judge will hear the… — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) August 10, 2026

The next hearing for Mamdani’s tax hike will be held on August 31.

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