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New York Judge Halts One of Mamdani's Aggressive Socialist Policies

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Aug 10, 2026 8:30 PM
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New York Judge Halts One of Mamdani's Aggressive Socialist Policies
AP Photo/Andres Kudacki

A Staten Island judge has blocked a tax hike on second homes proposed by New York City’s race-communist Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

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While only a temporary halt, the judge’s order prevents Mamdani from implementing a significant surcharge on property taxes for individuals who own second homes in New York City. The tax applies to stand-alone homes valued at $5 million or more, and to apartments and condos valued at $1 million and above.

Residents, should they have been notified that they may be subject to the tax, are required by the New York City government to prove that the property in question is the primary residence in order to avoid the tax. Estimates conclude that the tax will generate upwards of $500 million in additional revenue for the city, as the median cost of an apartment in New York is only marginally lower than the $1 million threshold at $865,000.

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The Mamdani government faced mass criticism for the proposed tax hike, with many liberals even stating their opposition after the city’s wealthy property owners were essentially doxxed when a searchable database doxxed those who could be subject to the tax.

The next hearing for Mamdani’s tax hike will be held on August 31.

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News Topics JUDGES | LAWSUIT | NEW YORK | TAXES | ZOHRAN MAMDANI
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