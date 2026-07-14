ICE Ordered to Cease All Vehicle Stops Following Maine Shooting

Immigration and Customs Enforcement will implement new protocols following the officer-involved shooting in Maine, which resulted in the death of Joan Sebastian Guerrero, 26, an illegal alien from Colombia. The suspect reportedly tried to drive into federal agents. Once again, people need to understand that if you do that, the police will shoot and likely kill you. Still, it caused a ruckus, even prompting a crowd of protesters to try to storm Sen. Susan Collins’ (R-ME) office in Maine.

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For now, all vehicle stops will be halted, based on reports from Jennie Taer. ICE agents also need to get judicial warrants to enter a suspected illegal alien’s residence (via Daily Wire):

BREAKING: Per multiple federal sources to @FoxNews, ICE has been instructed to immediately cease most vehicle stops during immigration enforcement operations nationwide, except for operations targeting the most egregious criminal aliens. This comes after two people were killed by… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 14, 2026

Federal immigration officers across the country have been told to stop pulling over vehicles after recent shootings in Maine and Texas. Three Homeland Security sources told The Daily Wire Tuesday that they were told “no more vehicle stops for now.” The new directive has the potential to massively impact ICE’s ability to make arrests, as officers often prefer to catch targets during traffic stops rather than at suspects’ homes, where illegal immigrants could have access to weapons. Officers also need a judicial warrant to enter a suspect’s home without their permission, but no such restriction exists for traffic stops. “Numbers are going down, we can’t do sh*t,” an agency source fumed. An ICE spokesperson said the agency is “always evaluating our procedures to keep our officers safe and criminals off our streets,” adding that “We will not disclose or discuss law enforcement tactics.”

“This is a developing situation, and we will update the public when more information is available,” the agency said in a statement.

Daily Wire noted that ICE didn’t explicitly say the driver tried to ram agents, only that he attempted to flee, but an eyewitness contradicted that.

🚨 Eyewitness says the driver was told multiple times to stop by ICE agents. He then put the car in drive and DROVE AT THE ICE OFFICER.



There you have it, direct eyewitness confirms the suspect weaponized his vehicle.



Source: @PressHerald https://t.co/JTEDyNVoUU pic.twitter.com/CRDFZWISp4 — Kim "Katie" USA (@KimKatieUSA) July 13, 2026

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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