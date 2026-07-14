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Tipsheet

About That ICE-Involved Shooting in Maine...

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 14, 2026 6:55 AM
About That ICE-Involved Shooting in Maine...
Townhall Media

There was a shooting involving federal immigration officers in Maine yesterday. Amy reported the story first, although details were limited. The incident occurred in Biddeford, and the suspect was shot and killed after he tried to run over Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. The deceased was named Joan Sebastian Guerrero (via Portland Press Herald):

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A federal immigration agent shot and killed a man in Biddeford just after 7 a.m. Monday morning after he allegedly drove “in the direction of the officer” as he tried to flee, according to the Office of the Maine Attorney General.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement issued a statement Monday night just before 7 p.m., confirming the shooting nearly 12 hours after it happened. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has not commented.

Biddeford police said their department’s involvement was limited to providing security at the scene. No one has confirmed who the officer is. The Maine AG’s office said he would be placed on leave.

[…]

The man killed was Joan Sebastian Guerrero, a 26-year-old father from Colombia, a neighbor identified and immigrant advocates confirmed. Here’s what we know about him so far.

Guerrero was not the intended target of the arrest warrant, officials say.

Witnesses described seeing the victim bleeding as he was pulled out of his vehicle, telling agents ‘I tried to stop,’ and bystanders shouting at agents, including believed family members of the victim.

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Related:

DHS ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MAINE

The Department of Homeland Security has more:

On July 13, 2026, at approximately 7:00 AM ET, ICE was conducting targeted surveillance on the last known address of an illegal alien with a final order of removal. An illegal alien departed the residence in a vehicle. ICE law enforcement attempted to conduct a vehicle stop. The vehicle attempted to flee the scene and, fearing for public safety, an officer discharged his weapon.

The driver of the vehicle was struck, and emergency services were immediately contacted. He passed away from his injuries. 

The Biddeford Police Department and FBI responded to the scene. DHS OIG has been notified and like all discharge of firearms this will be investigated. This is a developing situation, and we will update the public when more information is available.

[…]

An illegal alien departed the residence in a vehicle. ICE law enforcement attempted to conduct a vehicle stop. The vehicle attempted to flee the scene and, fearing for public safety, an officer discharged his weapon.

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There was an eyewitness who corroborates this story: the suspect was told multiple times by federal agents to stop; he didn’t; he drove into the officers; and now he’s dead. 

Once again, remember the rule: don’t run over police. These illegal aliens broke the law by coming here, and they broke it again when faced by police. The only difference is that the latter situation can end with your death. 

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