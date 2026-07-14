About That ICE-Involved Shooting in Maine...

There was a shooting involving federal immigration officers in Maine yesterday. Amy reported the story first, although details were limited. The incident occurred in Biddeford, and the suspect was shot and killed after he tried to run over Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. The deceased was named Joan Sebastian Guerrero (via Portland Press Herald):

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CNN: Senator Angus King (I-ME) says man shot and killed in Maine by ICE was not the target of the warrant



Link to article: https://t.co/wRs784iAjO pic.twitter.com/bHdMmQtzWZ — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) July 13, 2026

The person shot and killed… tried to run over an ICE agent. https://t.co/B3OIoBf6kT — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) July 13, 2026

A federal immigration agent shot and killed a man in Biddeford just after 7 a.m. Monday morning after he allegedly drove “in the direction of the officer” as he tried to flee, according to the Office of the Maine Attorney General. Immigration and Customs Enforcement issued a statement Monday night just before 7 p.m., confirming the shooting nearly 12 hours after it happened. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has not commented. Biddeford police said their department’s involvement was limited to providing security at the scene. No one has confirmed who the officer is. The Maine AG’s office said he would be placed on leave. […] The man killed was Joan Sebastian Guerrero, a 26-year-old father from Colombia, a neighbor identified and immigrant advocates confirmed. Here’s what we know about him so far. Guerrero was not the intended target of the arrest warrant, officials say. Witnesses described seeing the victim bleeding as he was pulled out of his vehicle, telling agents ‘I tried to stop,’ and bystanders shouting at agents, including believed family members of the victim.

The Department of Homeland Security has more:

Update from DHS on ICE involved shooting in Maine.



"An illegal alien departed the residence in a vehicle. ICE law enforcement attempted to conduct a vehicle stop. The vehicle attempted to flee the scene and, fearing for public safety, an officer discharged his weapon." https://t.co/fmi7xvQns2 — Libbey Dean (@LibbeyDean_) July 13, 2026

On July 13, 2026, at approximately 7:00 AM ET, ICE was conducting targeted surveillance on the last known address of an illegal alien with a final order of removal. An illegal alien departed the residence in a vehicle. ICE law enforcement attempted to conduct a vehicle stop. The vehicle attempted to flee the scene and, fearing for public safety, an officer discharged his weapon. The driver of the vehicle was struck, and emergency services were immediately contacted. He passed away from his injuries. The Biddeford Police Department and FBI responded to the scene. DHS OIG has been notified and like all discharge of firearms this will be investigated. This is a developing situation, and we will update the public when more information is available. […] An illegal alien departed the residence in a vehicle. ICE law enforcement attempted to conduct a vehicle stop. The vehicle attempted to flee the scene and, fearing for public safety, an officer discharged his weapon.

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There was an eyewitness who corroborates this story: the suspect was told multiple times by federal agents to stop; he didn’t; he drove into the officers; and now he’s dead.

🚨 Eyewitness says the driver was told multiple times to stop by ICE agents. He then put the car in drive and DROVE AT THE ICE OFFICER.



There you have it, direct eyewitness confirms the suspect weaponized his vehicle.



Source: @PressHerald https://t.co/JTEDyNVoUU pic.twitter.com/CRDFZWISp4 — Kim "Katie" USA (@KimKatieUSA) July 13, 2026

Once again, remember the rule: don’t run over police. These illegal aliens broke the law by coming here, and they broke it again when faced by police. The only difference is that the latter situation can end with your death.

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