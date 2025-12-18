Our Gift to You This Holiday Season
Trump Just Made a Game-Changing Move on Marijuana
This Is What AOC Had to Say About That Poll Saying She Could...
VIP
Venezuelan Navy Escorting Oil Tankers Amid Trump's Blockade Order
Judge Hannah Dugan Found Guilty of Felony Obstruction, Not Guilty of Misdemeanor Charge
VIP
Obamacare's Broken Promises
ABC Journalist Denies the Religious Reality of the Bondi Beach Terror Attack
Defending Education Files Civil Rights Complaint Against Seattle Public Schools
Ben Shapiro Blasts Tucker Carlson in Blistering Speech at the Heritage Foundation
54 Charged in Nationwide ATM Jackpotting Scheme Linked to Venezuelan Terror Group
Boston Man Faces Up to 20 Years After Guilty Plea in Gang Drug...
Federal Grand Jury Indicts Springfield Man on PPP Fraud, Money Laundering Charges
VIP
ABC News Under Fire for Framing SNAP Fraud Suspects as 'Massachusetts Men'
Two Boston Store Owners Charged in Alleged Multi-Million-Dollar SNAP Fraud Scheme
Tipsheet

We Got Him: Brown University Shooter Found Dead in New Hampshire

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | December 18, 2025 10:05 PM
Townhall Media

It has been a wild few days regarding the Brown University shooting, which left two people dead and nine wounded on December 13. The suspect entered the school’s engineering building. How he was able to do that is still unknown. He walked off campus, where he knew cameras would be less likely to be present. Brown posts the location of their security cameras. We don’t know his name, but after five days of shambolic pressers from Rhode Island and university officials, we had a lead, and it was officially a manhunt. A person of interest was identified and tracked down to Salem, New Hampshire, where police promptly swarmed him. 

Advertisement

Fox News reported that this suspect is now dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His vehicle was discovered at a storage facility, where this person of interest reportedly owns a unit. Police surrounded and stormed the facility earlier this evening. It’s not your typical shooter: he planned for this attack, with multiple license plate changes, and knew how to avoid facial recognition technology and charted areas with minimal video surveillance. 

Recommended

Judge Hannah Dugan Found Guilty of Felony Obstruction, Not Guilty of Misdemeanor Charge Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

CRIME GUN CONTROL MASS SHOOTING RHODE ISLAND
Advertisement

Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha added that the second person of interest, who was “in proximity” of the Brown shooting suspect, came forward to police with key information, including the description of the suspect and the car. He added that the suspect was found with two firearms, including some of the items seen being worn in the video footage. The affidavit will be posted on the state’s website, but the arrest warrant was issued today. The individual is not an American citizen but a legal permanent resident named Claudio Neves-Valente,48, a Portuguese national. As far as we know, he acted alone. Antisemitism is not considered a motivation at this time. We still don't know what he said before opening fire at Brown.

Advertisement

That key eyewitness development is excellent, though five days later, police hadn't interviewed any of the student witnesses.  

Throughout the past few days, the university couldn’t answer basic questions about the shooting and bungled an answer about the school’s alert system. President Christian Paxson said “I don’t know” to multiple questions during the first press conference. Mayor Brett Smiley whined about being tired, and everyone botched the question about cameras.  

Someone finally blew his stack at yesterday's pressers, wondering if cameras were removed to prevent them from being used by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in their ongoing mass deportation operations. A student assistant, who was scrubbed from the university's website, was roped into this mess. He was never a suspect, but school and law enforcement officials gave heinous answers to that effect, which only poured gasoline on the pyre instead of resolving the matter.  

Just say this student assistant wasn’t a suspect, Providence Police. Why does Brown need to toss out a rather shoddy statement about doxxing? Every aspect of this case has been mismanaged.  

It was revealed earlier today that the Brown University shooting and the killing of MIT professor Nuno F.G. Loureiro in Brookline, Massachusetts, on December 15 might be linked. Police investigators in both cases compared notes and felt there was enough to suggest a connection. 

Advertisement

Valente was an alumnus of Brown.

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Judge Hannah Dugan Found Guilty of Felony Obstruction, Not Guilty of Misdemeanor Charge Amy Curtis
Person of Interest Identified in Brown University Shooting Matt Vespa
Put Dems on the Spot With Small but Popular Affordability Hacks Kurt Schlichter
Ben Shapiro Blasts Tucker Carlson in Blistering Speech at the Heritage Foundation Dmitri Bolt
54 Charged in Nationwide ATM Jackpotting Scheme Linked to Venezuelan Terror Group Scott McClallen
What Rob Reiner Said About and Did to Donald Trump Larry Elder

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Judge Hannah Dugan Found Guilty of Felony Obstruction, Not Guilty of Misdemeanor Charge Amy Curtis
Advertisement