Person of Interest Identified in Brown University Shooting

After days of trainwreck press conferences about the Brown University shooting, we might have some direction. Authorities have identified a person of interest, and the search for that individual is underway. It caps off days of shambolic behavior by school, state, and local law enforcement officials, who did more damage going before the cameras with little to no answers on crucial questions over the past few days (via CBS News):

A person of interest has been identified in the deadly mass shooting at Brown University, multiple sources familiar with the investigation told CBS News on Thursday. Law enforcement has identified a person, and a search for that individual is underway, the sources said. Two students were killed and nine more were wounded when the gunman opened fire Saturday afternoon inside a classroom on the Ivy League university's campus in Providence, Rhode Island, authorities said. The shooting occurred in the school's Barus & Holley engineering building during final exams. In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, police said a male suspect had managed to escape from the building. In the hours and days that followed, police and the FBI released images and videos of the man they described as a person of interest walking around a nearby neighborhood several hours before the first 911 calls reporting the shooting came in. The person in the images wore black clothing and a face mask. None of the footage pictured him clearly.

Of course, the suspect isn’t identified, so we’re going on ‘trust us, bro’ from the police.

“I don’t know” was often said, along with word salad, and, at times, anger that some questions, like why a student assistant at Brown was being scrubbed from the websites during this probe, were being asked.

This is the first solid development since the December 13 shooting, where a suspect opened fire inside the engineering building on campus before leaving on foot in a section where little to no security cameras were present. Two people were killed, and another nine were injured. How this individual gained access is a mystery. He also shouted something before opening fire. The authorities are unwilling to disclose the phrase, but numerous witnesses said it was “Allahu Akbar.”

The issue here is that hours after the shooting last weekend, a person of interest was arrested and later released. We’ll see what drops on this lead. But given this week, prepare for the circus to continue, as no one in Rhode Island seems to know what they’re doing.

We have a university president, Christina Paxson, who’s a deer in the headlights, being incapable of providing direct and clear answers on various lines of inquiry, specifically and camera system and the use of the school’s alert system, a police chief who couldn’t seem to find any leads, and a state attorney general, Peter Neronha, who was equally useless. The mayor, Brett Smiley, whined about being tired. It’s a mess.

🚨🚨🚨Brown University appears to be on the defense — sending out this message to reporters and news organizations today about why the engineering building was unlocked, and why the Brown siren wasn’t used.



(Highlighted portions were done by our team)



It’s now been nearly 4… pic.twitter.com/v3MtTulqYP — CB Cotton (@CB_Cotton) December 17, 2025

There’s an armed man at large, but this clown car tried to assure the community that they were safe. That’s nonsensical.

This is a breaking news story. We’ll keep you updated.

UPDATE: Is there a connection to the MIT professor who was shot and killed at his home on December 15?

On December 15, MIT professor Nuno F.G. Loureiro was shot at his home in Brookline, Massachusetts. He was taken to the hospital but died the following morning. Two days ago, when asked, FBI Boston said there was no link between this shooting and the one at Brown University. We now have sources indicating that police in both investigations compared notes, and there’s enough to suggest a possible link.

Loureiro was part of the school’s nuclear science and engineering and physics departments.

In other news, all nine who were wounded in the attack are expected to make it. Three have been discharged already.

