Our Gift to You This Holiday Season
It's No Shock Why Enrollment in These Large School Districts From Foreign-Language Student...
This Is What AOC Had to Say About That Poll Saying She Could...
VIP
Venezuelan Navy Escorting Oil Tankers Amid Trump's Blockade Order
Guess How Australia's Government Is Exploiting the Bondi Beach Shooting
ABC Journalist Denies the Religious Reality of the Bondi Beach Terror Attack
Defending Education Files Civil Rights Complaint Against Seattle Public Schools
Jury Hears Closing Arguments in the Hannah Dugan Trial
Tim Walz Continues His Ignorant Crusade Against the Second Amendment
Defending Education Blows the Whistle on the NEA’s ‘LGBTQ+ Justice’ Indoctrination
Scott Bessent Berated and Harassed by Activists in DC Wine Bar Over Alleged...
VIP
Piers Morgan Blasts Candace Owens For Profiting Off of Charlie Kirk Assassination Theories
Texas Republicans Introduce the 'Sharia Free America Caucus'
HHS Launches a Historic Federal Crackdown on 'Transgender' Surgeries for Kids
Tipsheet

Person of Interest Identified in Brown University Shooting

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | December 18, 2025 3:25 PM
AP Photo/Mark Stockwell

After days of trainwreck press conferences about the Brown University shooting, we might have some direction. Authorities have identified a person of interest, and the search for that individual is underway. It caps off days of shambolic behavior by school, state, and local law enforcement officials, who did more damage going before the cameras with little to no answers on crucial questions over the past few days (via CBS News):

Advertisement

A person of interest has been identified in the deadly mass shooting at Brown University, multiple sources familiar with the investigation told CBS News on Thursday.

Law enforcement has identified a person, and a search for that individual is underway, the sources said. 

Two students were killed and nine more were wounded when the gunman opened fire Saturday afternoon inside a classroom on the Ivy League university's campus in Providence, Rhode Island, authorities said. The shooting occurred in the school's Barus & Holley engineering building during final exams. 

In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, police said a male suspect had managed to escape from the building. In the hours and days that followed, police and the FBI released images and videos of the man they described as a person of interest walking around a nearby neighborhood several hours before the first 911 calls reporting the shooting came in.  

The person in the images wore black clothing and a face mask. None of the footage pictured him clearly.

Of course, the suspect isn’t identified, so we’re going on ‘trust us, bro’ from the police. 

Recommended

Not Even Trump’s Critics Can Deny This Morning’s Good Economic News Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement

Related:

CRIME GUN VIOLENCE LAW AND ORDER MASS SHOOTING RHODE ISLAND

“I don’t know” was often said, along with word salad, and, at times, anger that some questions, like why a student assistant at Brown was being scrubbed from the websites during this probe, were being asked. 

This is the first solid development since the December 13 shooting, where a suspect opened fire inside the engineering building on campus before leaving on foot in a section where little to no security cameras were present. Two people were killed, and another nine were injured. How this individual gained access is a mystery. He also shouted something before opening fire. The authorities are unwilling to disclose the phrase, but numerous witnesses said it was “Allahu Akbar.” 

The issue here is that hours after the shooting last weekend, a person of interest was arrested and later released. We’ll see what drops on this lead. But given this week, prepare for the circus to continue, as no one in Rhode Island seems to know what they’re doing. 

We have a university president, Christina Paxson, who’s a deer in the headlights, being incapable of providing direct and clear answers on various lines of inquiry, specifically and camera system and the use of the school’s alert system, a police chief who couldn’t seem to find any leads, and a state attorney general, Peter Neronha, who was equally useless. The mayor, Brett Smiley, whined about being tired. It’s a mess. 

Advertisement

There’s an armed man at large, but this clown car tried to assure the community that they were safe. That’s nonsensical. 

This is a breaking news story. We’ll keep you updated. 

UPDATE: Is there a connection to the MIT professor who was shot and killed at his home on December 15?

On December 15, MIT professor Nuno F.G. Loureiro was shot at his home in Brookline, Massachusetts. He was taken to the hospital but died the following morning. Two days ago, when asked, FBI Boston said there was no link between this shooting and the one at Brown University. We now have sources indicating that police in both investigations compared notes, and there’s enough to suggest a possible link.

Loureiro was part of the school’s nuclear science and engineering and physics departments. 

In other news, all nine who were wounded in the attack are expected to make it. Three have been discharged already.

Advertisement

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Not Even Trump’s Critics Can Deny This Morning’s Good Economic News Dmitri Bolt
Scott Bessent Berated and Harassed by Activists in DC Wine Bar Over Alleged Global Suffering Dmitri Bolt
Soros-Backed Fairfax DA Repeatedly Dropped Charges Against an Illegal Immigrant — Now Someone’s Dead Amy Curtis
Debbie Wasserman Schultz Thinks This Is a Bigger Threat to American Values Than Islamic Terrorism Amy Curtis
Put Dems on the Spot With Small but Popular Affordability Hacks Kurt Schlichter
Jury Hears Closing Arguments in the Hannah Dugan Trial Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Not Even Trump’s Critics Can Deny This Morning’s Good Economic News Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement