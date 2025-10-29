The Ultimate Townhall Media Experience Has Arrived
Tipsheet

House Republicans Just Cooked the Dems With This Line

Matt Vespa
October 29, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The Republicans need to hold the line in the shutdown fight. Speaker Mike Johnson and House Republicans held a presser yesterday, where they reaffirmed their position in this duel with Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries, aka Temu Obama. Our own Chloe Trappanotto was there, where she noted that the first question from the mainstream press was whether Trump was considering a third term. 

You can read her report here, but I needed to rehash what Rep. August Pfluger (R-TX), chair of the Republican Study Committee, said about the Democratic Party, notable a) that this is no longer the party of JFK, and b) maybe this shutdown was orchestrated by Democrats so they could campaign en masse for Zohran Mamdani, the left-wing whack job running for New York City Mayor. They’re all up there, which was his point. 

The Democrats are trying to steal $1.5 trillion for NPR funding and health care for illegal aliens. The shutdown is hurting the Democrats, and their talking points are resonating. Don't fall for it, guys. 

