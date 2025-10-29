House Republicans Just Cooked the Dems With This Line

The Republicans need to hold the line in the shutdown fight. Speaker Mike Johnson and House Republicans held a presser yesterday, where they reaffirmed their position in this duel with Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries, aka Temu Obama. Our own Chloe Trappanotto was there, where she noted that the first question from the mainstream press was whether Trump was considering a third term.

You can read her report here, but I needed to rehash what Rep. August Pfluger (R-TX), chair of the Republican Study Committee, said about the Democratic Party, notable a) that this is no longer the party of JFK, and b) maybe this shutdown was orchestrated by Democrats so they could campaign en masse for Zohran Mamdani, the left-wing whack job running for New York City Mayor. They’re all up there, which was his point.

🚨 HOLY SMOKES! Top House Republican August Pfluger MIC DROPS the Democrat Party for potentially SETTING UP the federal shutdown so they could campaign for communist Zohran Mamdani



"You know what? They're in NYC campaigning for MAMDANI! Maybe they orchestrated this so they had… pic.twitter.com/eBHbLnWbmG — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 28, 2025

This is not JFK’s Party of “ask not what your country can do for you—ask what you can do for your country” anymore.



The modern-day Democrat Party is now asking not what they can do for their country, but WHO they can leverage for their radical agenda. pic.twitter.com/ZceDEJqrcy — Republican Study Committee (@RepublicanStudy) October 28, 2025

The Democrats are trying to steal $1.5 trillion for NPR funding and health care for illegal aliens. The shutdown is hurting the Democrats, and their talking points are resonating. Don't fall for it, guys.

🚨NOW: @SpeakerJohnson says Republicans DON’T control the Senate without 60 votes.



Republicans cannot open the government without Democrats voting YES on the Continuing Resolution. pic.twitter.com/SeWGlgn7EC — Chloe Trapanotto (@ChloeTrapanotto) October 28, 2025

.@SpeakerJohnson: "It's PROFOUND FEAR in the Democratic party that drives this shutdown."



Schumer is afraid of his own radical base. — Chloe Trapanotto (@ChloeTrapanotto) October 28, 2025

.@SpeakerJohnson warns America not to be fooled by Democrats' shutdown talking points.



"It is NOT principle. It is NOT policy. It is certainly NOT concern for the constituents that they say that they want to represent. https://t.co/MuonaaXjZk pic.twitter.com/OT5rfuGzPV — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 28, 2025

.@SpeakerJohnson @RepublicanStudy @HouseGOP are playing a montage of Republicans out in their communities, doing work with their constituencies, during this reckless Democratic Shutdown. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/rtHgMFhWve — Chloe Trapanotto (@ChloeTrapanotto) October 28, 2025

🚨The New Democratic Party Slogan:



“Ask not what you can do for your party, but WHO you can leverage for your radical agenda.” — @RepPfluger @townhallcom @RepublicanStudy

pic.twitter.com/798u3AeQ4Y — Chloe Trapanotto (@ChloeTrapanotto) October 28, 2025

