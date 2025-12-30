Apparently, This British Landmark Is Palestinian Now

The Left has spent years railing against "cultural appropriation" and "colonization," only to turn around and let their preferred grievance groups engage in massive cultural appropriation and colonization in the form of mass migration from Third World nations into Western societies.

The hypocrisy is astounding, but entirely predictable. And sometimes it's so ridiculous that it's laughable. Like this "Palestinian" in London who is now laying claim to the iconic Big Ben.

'Palestinians' are now claiming London's Big Ben was actually made by them and stolen by the British.



You really can't make this up. pic.twitter.com/06CdA1FFwu — 𝐍𝐢𝐨𝐡 𝐁𝐞𝐫𝐠 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) December 28, 2025

The video features a hijab-wearing woman who can "elaborate" on what that claim means.

"Now, everyone who goes to London, goes to see the Big Ben clock, that Big Ben clock belongs to us in Palestine, the Palestinians. It used to be in Jerusalem at Hebron (Jaffa) Gate. And every hour when it chimed, all of Jerusalem could hear it," she said.

"Unfortunately, the British mandate came to Palestine and in 1922 starte to dismantle it, piece by piece and put it in the British Museum. And they took the whole thing and only the stairs on which the clock stood were left," she continued.

"The Jews came and ordered to remove them, and then nothing was left of it," she added. How convenient. We wondered when she'd get around to blaming the Jews for this, too.

"And everyone knows that Big Ben belongs to the English, but it belongs to us. And God willing, the day will come and our land will return to us, and all our things will return to us," she said.

The video then cuts to a British man who calls the claim "completely bulls***."

"Big Ben was built in the 1800s," he said. "It has nothing to do with Jerusalem, Israel, Palestine. It's merely another example of Palestinians trying to claim a history that doesn't belong to them. But I have to admit it's very entertaining too. I cannot wait to hear what they say about Buckingham Palace."

Big Ben was built in London in 1859. It was never in Jerusalem, and it never belonged to the Palestinians. Unfortunately, given the state of British government these days, we wouldn't be surprised if Keir Starmer had it dismantled and air-lifted to Gaza.

"Not the first time I've heard this bollocks," wrote Anne Hegerty on X.

Few others believed it, either.

"So there's an entire population of people who simply lie about everything. Why is this not a surprise?," wrote X user Kevin McGuire.

"I swear the audacity of these 'Palestinian' claims on anything British. Now it's London's Big Ben. Yikes," wrote another.

Someone else added, "They will literally take credit for s*** that they had nothing to do with creating. Insane? Yes! But what’s crazier, there are people that believe them."

It's so absurd a claim that even Snopes has disavowed the lunacy.

The destruction of Western nations by falsely claiming artifacts like Big Ben actually belong to Palestinians is the point. They've even claimed Jesus was a Palestinian Muslim, despite the fact Islam didn't exist until 600 years after Jesus' birth.

