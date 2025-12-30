What Kathy Hochul Is Doing Is Only Putting the Screws American Workers in New York

Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has always been dim-witted, and the perfect example of what single-party rule generates, which is the quintessential Temu politician: someone who can say the dumbest things imaginable, pitch the inanest public policy proposals, and remain safe from voters.

That’s Kathy, who has opted to put the screws to American working families for not extending Trump’s ‘no tax on tips’ to state incomes yet. It’s another Democrat throwing a tantrum over the 2024 election and hurting working Americans in the process to soothe her ego. That’s the Democratic Party in 2025 (via NY Post):

Gov. Kathy Hochul and Democratic New York lawmakers haven’t extended President Trump’s “no tax on tips” policy to state income taxes — hitting bartenders and restaurant workers in the pocketbook all while preaching affordability. The inaction galled Rion Gallagher, 30, a bartender at The Blasket, an Irish pub in Midtown, on Friday. “Screw her,” Gallagher said about Hochul. The “no tax on tips” policy, along with a related deduction for overtime, was a key worker-friendly provision of Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” narrowly passed by Republicans this year. Treasury Department officials extended the federal tax break for nearly 70 jobs and professions, from taxi drivers to golf caddies (but not pornographic OnlyFans creators) — but the obvious beneficiaries were food and beverage service workers often dependent on tips. Qualified service workers can now deduct up to $12,500 of tip income a year on their federal taxes, while hourly workers can do the same for $12,500 of overtime pay. The break jumps to $25,000 in both cases if filing as a married couple, and is effective for tax years 2025-28. But while many states either proactively or automatically matched the cuts, several others held out against extending the deduction, including New York — to the dismay of service industry workers. “It’s disgraceful. People live off of tips,” said Zoe Kalodimos, 30, a waitress at Embassy Diner in Bethpage, Long Island, who said she helps out at home as the eldest of five siblings. “For [Hochul] to do that is just, it’s disheartening. It’s upsetting,” said Kalodimos, who takes home $3 on an $8 gratuity. Kalodimos said she loses roughly $1,000 a month on taxes from tips — which she told The Post are hard-earned for going above and beyond while serving “hundreds” of customers per shift. “It’s like losing money. So it’s hard, especially when everything’s so expensive in life right now. That’s my livelihood, that’s how I eat and feed my family.”

Most of the article is fraught with working Americans who are getting screwed by Hochul’s refusal to sign onto this policy. There’s also the Mamdani factor which will likely make New York City an all-around economic hell-hole. With no relief from the governor’s office, things could get very grim for Empire State workers since their elected leaders are trying to hurt workers whilst also blaming Trump for it. Voters, as you can see, aren’t that dumb.

