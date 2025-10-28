SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: Don't Miss Out Before the Dems Cave!
Johnson, Pfluger Make It Clear: This Isn’t the Democratic Party of JFK Anymore

Chloe Trapanotto
Chloe Trapanotto | October 28, 2025 3:15 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

WASHINGTON, D.C. — “Ask not what you can do for your country, but who you can leverage for your radical agenda.” 

That, ladies and gentleman, could well be the slogan for today’s Democratic Party. 

At least, that’s what Rep. August Pfluger (TX-11) and a growing majority of Americans believe, after watching the malicious game of chess Democrats are playing with the lives of everyday Americans.

As we mark Day 28 of the Schumer Shutdown, millions of working families are paying the price. This weekend, 42 million Americans are set to lose their SNAP benefits. Two million active-duty service members are wondering how to provide for their families. Meanwhile, airports across the country are descending into chaos as 13,000 air traffic controllers stay home due to a lack of paychecks. 

All the while, Democrats continue to hold the government hostage for their pet projects and political power plays.

Rep. Pfluger, an Air Force veteran, painted a heartbreaking but all-to-real picture of the crisis our servicemen and women face during a presser on Tuesday:

"Imagine a soldier overseas, defending our freedoms, while their spouse back home wonders how to afford diapers or gas…and commanders? Commanders, right now, instead of being focused on the mission, instead of being focused on the threat…now they’re focusing all of their attention on making sure their subordinates and their families have food on the table.”

Our military leaders are distracted, forced to scramble for resources because Democrats are prioritizing politics over paychecks.

Rep. Pfluger also cited the shocking remarks from House Democrat Leader Katherine Clark last week where she made her party's motivations clear. 

“Of course there are families who are going to suffer, but this is one of the few leverage times we have," Clark admitted during an interview. 

The Air Force veteran responded powerfully:

“My colleagues stand for family. The Republican Party stands for families. Because we know that our greatest asset in our country is the American family, that our country rests on the shoulders of families, that the Republican Party will always advocate for families, that we will look out for families, that we will legislate to prosper families. Instead, the family is only a point of leverage for Democrat colleagues. How sad is that?”

Unfortunately, the Democratic Party’s callousness only hardens by the day.

Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE), also just admitted his party is using this shutdown, and by extension American lives, as “leverage”.

Appalling. But not surprising, nor isolated.

Just last week, a senior Democrat aide said “[Democrats] won’t concede short of “planes falling out of the sky.”

When they tell you who they are, believe them.

And when they lie to cover their malfeasance, don’t.

“Simply put, It's profound fear in the Democratic party that drives this shutdown,” Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters. ”It’s not principle. It is not policy. It is certainly not concern for the constituents that they say that they want to represent. We know that because even their own constituents are begging democrats to stop political games and reopen the government."

Only five more Democrats are needed to vote “yes” on the clean continuing resolution and end this madness. 

But will they sacrifice their “leverage” for the well being of Americans? Unlikely.

Rep. Pfluger put it best: "This isn't the party of JFK anymore. This is the party of Schumer and Mamdani — the party that bows to the radical left."

I fear, he is extremely correct.

