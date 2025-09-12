Watch CNN Censor a Key Detail About Charlie Kirk's Suspected Assassin

They got him, folks. The suspect in Charlie Kirk's assassination, Tyler Robinson, 27, was apprehended by police today. He was found 250 miles from Orem. His father, a 27-year law enforcement veteran, turned him in after his son confessed to the crime. Jeff had the story yesterday. There were some interesting engravings on the bullets marked for Kirk during his hallmark Q&A event at Utah Valley University in Orem:

🚨 NEW — Charlie Kirk's assassin was NOT a student at UVU.



"He was living and had lived for a long time with his family in Washington, County Utah." pic.twitter.com/i5rf4Lm4mz — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 12, 2025

Cox: Family members say Robinson became "more political" in recent years. That he talked about Charlie Kirk coming to town and that they "didn't like him" or "his beliefs." — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 12, 2025

The suspect alleged to have assassinated Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk has been identified and is in custody, according to the FBI. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox participated in a press briefing with FBI Director Kash Patel on Friday. “Ladies and gentlemen, we got him,” Cox declared. The governor explained that “a family member of Tyler Robinson reached out to a family friend who contacted the Washignton County Sheriff’s office with information that Robinson had confessed to them or implied that he had committed the incident.” Cox further explained that Robinson arrived on the Utah Valley University campus, where the shooting occurred at about 8:29 a.m., in a grey Dodge Challenger. He was “observed on video in a plain maroon T-shirt, light-colored shorts, a black hat with a white logo, and light-colored shoes,” according to the governor. A family member told the authorities that Robinson had mentioned that Charlie Kirk would be present at UVU during dinner.

🚨@KatiePavlich spot. on.



"This person is a coward. This person is a loser. People like this do things like this because they are weak & pathetic...He didn’t have the courage to use words to fight Charlie Kirk. He instead decided to use a gun with a bullet and run away." pic.twitter.com/SvKWZDBRQK — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 12, 2025

The assassination occurred on what was to be the first leg of what was to be his American Comeback Tour. Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA and one of the most influential political activists for the conservative movement, was answering a question about transgender shooters when he was struck in the neck. The shot that killed him was reportedly fired from 200 yards away. The weapon, a bolt-action rifle, was found with ammunition that reportedly had antifascist and transgender slogans on it. The Wall Street Journal ran with it yesterday, but later walked it back after sources said to tread carefully. Steven Crowder reported the tip.

After Robinson's apprehension, authorities confirmed that anti-fascist engravings were inscribed on the rounds, but the transgender angle is still unconfirmed.

A bullet casing by the assassin reads "O Bella ciao, bella ciao, bella ciao ciao ciao."



A reference to lyrics from an Italian folk song heavily associated with antifa themes.



During World War II, it was transformed into a partisan anthem by the Italian Resistance who fought… pic.twitter.com/OOvxEm2Pxx — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 12, 2025

Governor Cox: Inscriptions on a fired casing said "Hey fascist" "Catch" — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 12, 2025

Regardless, CNN had an interesting take on the supposed language on the bullets yesterday, calling them “cultural writings” in a most deplorable act of sanitization of facts. They are what they are, folks. If there were transgender nonsense on them, say it. We’re back to this game again.

The Wall Street Journal CONFIRMS that the assassin's ammunition was engraved with "transgender, antifascist ideology." pic.twitter.com/TNyxWJ8Fgi — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 11, 2025

🚨 WTF?! CNN is CENSORING the fact the Charlie Kirk shooter’s firearm had TRANSGENDER writings on it



They’re calling them “cultural writings” instead



You CANNOT hate these people enough! pic.twitter.com/igruWexjJr — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 11, 2025

The New York Times was the main culprit of it during the Annunciation Catholic School shooting in Minneapolis last month, where a transgender shot and killed two kids and wounded 17 more. The publication almost seemed to be apologizing to its readers for reporting the facts, which were then layered with liberal talking points and messaging.

Law enforcement officials just now appear to confirm certain details of this reporting:



"It is a high-powered, bolt action rifle. That rifle was recovered in a wooded area..." https://t.co/6gjnWziBvf pic.twitter.com/6pSmx7Ws1W — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 11, 2025