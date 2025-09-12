VIP
Rest in Peace, Charlie Kirk
FBI Confirms Suspect in Charlie Kirk Killing, Reveals Disturbing New Details
GLAAD's Statement on Charlie Kirk Proves It's Not Just Fringe Leftists Justifying Politica...
Stephen King Apologizes, Deletes His Despicable Post About Charlie Kirk
We Are Not OK!
Campus Conservatives Demand Action as Peers Celebrate Political Assassination
Here's the Next City Trump Is Targeting in His Crime Crackdown
An Emotional Cox Explains How Kirk's Own Words Helped Him Overcome His Anger...
Man Who Was Debating Kirk When Shot Fired Breaks His Silence
BREAKING: Trump Announces Huge Development in Manhunt for Kirk Assassin [UPDATE: We Have...
UN Watch Delivers the Perfect Response to Critics of Israel Targeting Hamas in...
Watch: Vance Escorts Kirk's Coffin Before Air Force Two Flight Brings Him Home
Tucker Carlson Donates $1 Million to Support Charlie Kirk’s Family as Fundraiser Surges...
Stacey Abrams, Shameless Liar
Tipsheet

Watch CNN Censor a Key Detail About Charlie Kirk's Suspected Assassin

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 12, 2025 12:45 PM
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

They got him, folks. The suspect in Charlie Kirk's assassination, Tyler Robinson, 27, was apprehended by police today. He was found 250 miles from Orem. His father, a 27-year law enforcement veteran, turned him in after his son confessed to the crime. Jeff had the story yesterday. There were some interesting engravings on the bullets marked for Kirk during his hallmark Q&A event at Utah Valley University in Orem:

The suspect alleged to have assassinated Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk has been identified and is in custody, according to the FBI.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox participated in a press briefing with FBI Director Kash Patel on Friday. “Ladies and gentlemen, we got him,” Cox declared.

The governor explained that “a family member of Tyler Robinson reached out to a family friend who contacted the Washignton County Sheriff’s office with information that Robinson had confessed to them or implied that he had committed the incident.”

Cox further explained that Robinson arrived on the Utah Valley University campus, where the shooting occurred at about 8:29 a.m., in a grey Dodge Challenger. He was “observed on video in a plain maroon T-shirt, light-colored shorts, a black hat with a white logo, and light-colored shoes,” according to the governor.

A family member told the authorities that Robinson had mentioned that Charlie Kirk would be present at UVU during dinner.

The assassination occurred on what was to be the first leg of what was to be his American Comeback Tour. Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA and one of the most influential political activists for the conservative movement, was answering a question about transgender shooters when he was struck in the neck. The shot that killed him was reportedly fired from 200 yards away. The weapon, a bolt-action rifle, was found with ammunition that reportedly had antifascist and transgender slogans on it. The Wall Street Journal ran with it yesterday, but later walked it back after sources said to tread carefully. Steven Crowder reported the tip.

After Robinson's apprehension, authorities confirmed that anti-fascist engravings were inscribed on the rounds, but the transgender angle is still unconfirmed. 

Regardless, CNN had an interesting take on the supposed language on the bullets yesterday, calling them “cultural writings” in a most deplorable act of sanitization of facts. They are what they are, folks. If there were transgender nonsense on them, say it. We’re back to this game again. 

The New York Times was the main culprit of it during the Annunciation Catholic School shooting in Minneapolis last month, where a transgender shot and killed two kids and wounded 17 more. The publication almost seemed to be apologizing to its readers for reporting the facts, which were then layered with liberal talking points and messaging. 

