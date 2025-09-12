FBI Confirms Suspect in Charlie Kirk Killing, Reveals Disturbing New Details

The suspect alleged to have assassinated Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk has been identified and is in custody, according to the FBI.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox participated in a press briefing with FBI Director Kash Patel on Friday. “Ladies and gentlemen, we got him,” Cox declared.

Advertisement

The governor explained that “a family member of Tyler Robinson reached out to a family friend who contacted the Washignton County Sheriff’s office with information that Robinson had confessed to them or implied that he had committed the incident.”

Cox further explained that Robinson arrived on the Utah Valley University campus, where the shooting occurred at about 8:29 a.m., in a grey Dodge Challenger. He was “observed on video in a plain maroon T-shirt, light-colored shorts, a black hat with a white logo, and light-colored shoes,” according to the governor.

A family member told the authorities that Robinson had mentioned that Charlie Kirk would be present at UVU during dinner.

“They talked about why they didn’t like him and the viewpoints that he had,” Cox said. “The family member also stated Kirk was full of hate and spreading hate.”

Investigators located Robinson’s roommate, who said the suspect had sent messages on Discord. “He opened it and showed several messages to investigators and allowed investigators to take photos of the screen as each message was shown by Robinson's roommate,” Cox explained.

In the messages, Tyler indicated that he needed to retrieve a rifle from a drop point. The person providing the rifle left the rifle in a bush wrapped in a towel for Robinson to obtain later.

🚨 BREAKING — Charlie Kirk's alleged assassin illegally acquired the weapon, telling his roommate he was "retrieving a rifle from a drop point...leaving it in a bush."



Messages note the rifle was wrapped in a towel.



He had help. pic.twitter.com/og58YjAbKz — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 12, 2025

🚨BREAKING — According to a family member, Kirk's assassin had become "more political in recent years."



Months ago, he & the family member talked about why they didn’t like Kirk or his viewpoints.



Charlie Kirk was murdered by a lunatic who didn't agree with him.



COWARD. pic.twitter.com/nl9etQhcTb — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 12, 2025

The governor gave more details on the messages that were reportedly engraved on the bullet casing. One read, “O’ Bella cia, bella ciao, bella ciaa ciao ciao,” which is a reference to an Italian folk song that Antifa uses in their propaganda.

Robinson had also allegedly written "Hey fascist! Catch!" and "If you're reading this you're gay" on other bullet casings.

A bullet casing by the assassin reads "O Bella ciao, bella ciao, bella ciao ciao ciao."



A reference to lyrics from an Italian folk song heavily associated with antifa themes.



During World War II, it was transformed into a partisan anthem by the Italian Resistance who fought… pic.twitter.com/OOvxEm2Pxx — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 12, 2025

Advertisement

President Donald Trump condemned the act as a “heinous assassination” linked to “radical left” rhetoric. He ordered American flags to be flown at half-mast and will attend Kirk’s funeral in Arizona.

The suspect reportedly confessed to the shooting to his father, who contacted the authorities and turned him in. During a Fox News interview, President Trump confirmed the arrest.

“I think, with a high degree of certainty, we have him,” Trump said during an interview on “Fox & Friends.”

“Somebody who was very close to him turned him in,” the president added. He revealed that the suspect’s father turned him in through “a minister who was involved with law enforcement.”

“I hope he’s going to be found guilty, and I hope he gets the death penalty. What he did — Charlie Kirk was the finest person, and he didn’t deserve this,” Trump said.

🚨NEW — Fox News CONFIRMS that the suspect in custody is Tyler Robinson. pic.twitter.com/4VAyoxeVnx — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 12, 2025

Robinson allegedly shot and killed Kirk at 12:22 p.m. during an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday during the start of his “American Comeback Tour.” The shooting happened about 20 minutes into the event when Kirk was engaging in political discourse with college students.

Advertisement

The gunman fired one shot at Kirck from a rooftop about 200 yards away. Kirk was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

A massive FBI manhunt ensued. Investigators found surveillance footage showing the killer running across the building and jumping off the roof to escape. They discovered the rifle he allegedly used to carry out the shooting. Police reported that pro-transgender and anti-fascist messages were engraved on the cartridges found in the rifle.

Robinson is currently in custody at Utah County Jail.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.