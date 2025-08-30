Here's What Happened When Pam Bondi Found Out a DOJ Staffer Flipped Off...
Why the Libs' Red Flag Law Narrative Doesn't Work With the Minneapolis Shooter
It's Happening: Missouri to Hold Special Session to Redraw Congressional Districts
Why Muriel Bowser Now Greatly Appreciates Trump's DC Takeover
VIP
Even Foreign Media Struggle With Gendering Murderer
The Plastics Treaty Failed—for the Right Reasons
Trump Wins Again...on the Economy
Labor Day Travelers Rejoice: Prices at the Pump Are Falling
Wisconsin Youth Sue State Over Climate Change
Trump: Removing Tariffs Would Be a ‘Total Disaster’
Feds Launch Trade Fraud Task Force
Grand Jury Indicts Canadian for Voter Fraud
Three Quick Questions About Some Alleged Trump 'Abuses of Power'
Mortgage Mayhem: Fed Governor Lisa Cook Accused of Fraud, Again
Tipsheet

Why a Former Rolling Stone Editor Called Out the NYT for Their Headline About the Minneapolis Shooting

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 30, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Abbie Parr

Former Rolling Stone contributing editor Matt Taibbi isn’t happy with The New York Times, which opted to use the preferred pronouns of the transgender shooter who murdered two kids at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis this week. Robert “Robin” Westman opened fire during a mass commemorating the new school year. Seventeen others, 14 of whom were also students, were wounded in the attack. Westman committed suicide shortly after the assault. The Times opted to go with this headline: “Minneapolis Suspect Knew Her Target, but Motive Is a Mystery.”

Advertisement

The motive angle is a joke, but Taibbi was more concerned about the multi-level trainwreck with the article, which he says apologizes for reporting what actually happened at the school. They laid out the facts while smothering the copy with liberal talking points. In short, Taibbi noted how the publication was petrified of its readership if they didn’t toe a certain line, which you already know: 

The Times in “The Minneapolis suspect knew her target, but the motive is a mystery” did what news organizations are supposed to do, settling a controversy by telling us a mass shooter “identified as female” in a court document. But the paper was so afraid of conclusions its audience might draw that it surrounded its report with layer after layer of messaging. They strained to put “her” in the headline, referred to those who paid attention to the gender issue as “right-wing” and “conservative activists,” and told you Jacob Frey, “a Democrat,” urged against scapegoating. All this, while insisting others “politicized” the shooting. It’s the most glaring example I can remember of a news organization apologizing for its own reporting.

Walter and I will be talking about it on America This Week, but the degree to which news outlets seemingly as a primary coverage goal are scolding readers into not paying attention to true details has been extraordinary. Apologies for the brief note, but having just come up for air after spending time on a different story, I wanted to express shock. Apparently not even the most awful violence derails the narrative model. 

Recommended

Here's What Happened When Pam Bondi Found Out a DOJ Staffer Flipped Off a National Guardsman Matt Vespa
Advertisement

And some wonder why the legacy press is dying.

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

GUN VIOLENCE MASS SHOOTING MEDIA BIAS THE NEW YORK TIMES TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's What Happened When Pam Bondi Found Out a DOJ Staffer Flipped Off a National Guardsman Matt Vespa
Why the Libs' Red Flag Law Narrative Doesn't Work With the Minneapolis Shooter Matt Vespa
Trump’s Pressure Cooker Is Making Bad Mayors Blink Kevin McCullough
It's Happening: Missouri to Hold Special Session to Redraw Congressional Districts Matt Vespa
Why Muriel Bowser Now Greatly Appreciates Trump's DC Takeover Matt Vespa
Three Quick Questions About Some Alleged Trump 'Abuses of Power' Guy Benson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Here's What Happened When Pam Bondi Found Out a DOJ Staffer Flipped Off a National Guardsman Matt Vespa
Advertisement