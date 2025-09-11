New Bombshell Report Reveals Disturbing Details About Kirk Assassination

Conservative podcaster Steven Crowder provided some new information on the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

In a Thursday post on X, Crowder said his team received an email from an officer with the Bureau for Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) with a screenshot appearing to show an “internal message describing a weapon and cartridges located by an ATF and other law enforcement near the scene of the Charlie Kirk shooting at Utah Valley State University.”

“The suspect fired one shot from an elevated position on a rooftop in an adjacent building on the campus, and surveillance video shows the suspect jumping off and fleeing the area on foot,” the email read, according to Crowder.

Law enforcement discovered “an older model imported Mauser .30-06 caliber bolt-action rifle wrapped in a towel in a wooded area near the campus,” the email noted, “The location of the firearm appears to match the suspect's route of travel.”

Each of the cartridges had “engraved wording on them, expressing transgender and anti-fascist ideology.” Following this Crowder report and the FBI press conference, the Wall Street Journal confirmed the reporting.

Crowder’s report appears to match up with some of the information the FBI gave during a Thursday press briefing. “This morning, I can tell you that we have recovered what we believe is the weapon that was used in yesterday's shooting,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Robert Bohls. “It is a high-powered, bolt-action rifle. That rifle was recovered in a wooded area where the shooter had fled.”

Bohls explained that “investigators have also collected footwear impressions, a palm print, and forearm imprints for analysis.”

Utah Public Safety Commissioner Beau Mason, during another press conference, told reporters the authorities “were able to track the movements of the shooter.”

The suspect arrived on the college campus at about 11:52 a.m. “We have tracked his movements onto the campus, through the stairwells, up to the roof, across the roof to a shooting location,” Mason said. “After the shooting, we were able to track his movements as he moved to the other side of the building, jumped off of the building, and fled off of the campus and into a neighborhood.”

Mason further stated that law enforcement has “good video footage” of the suspect, but are not releasing it at this time.

Shortly after the shooting, law enforcement took an individual into custody. However, the person was released after questioning and was not identified as the gunman.

