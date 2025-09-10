BREAKING: Charlie Kirk Shot at Utah Valley University

We have early reports of shots being fired at an event hosted by Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University. A reporter with Deseret News claimed that Mr. Kirk was shot during the incident. Kirk was hosting his Q&A session when he was reportedly hit in the neck. The campus is on lockdown. (via Deseret):

Charlie Kirk was shot at an event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah on Wednesday. Bystanders report seeing Kirk shot near his neck during a Q&A with students. A suspect is in custody, according to a UVU alert sent to students. The campus is on lockdown

[Warning: Graphic content]

This is horrific.



Pray for Charlie Kirk pic.twitter.com/mQK58jIxul — Gregg 🇺🇸 🇬🇷 (@realgreggd) September 10, 2025

Kirk is reportedly in critical condition.

CHARLIE KIRK IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER SHOOTING, SOURCE SAYS — AP — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) September 10, 2025

"We are closely monitoring the tragic news regarding Charlie Kirk. Our hearts are heavy for Charlie, his family, his friends, and all those impacted at Utah Valley University," said Salem CEO David Santrella in a statement. "As a Salem family, we lift him and his loved ones up in prayer, asking God for healing, strength, and protection during this difficult time."

Shots fired at @charliekirk11 event at Utah Valley University



This is a good time to pray — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) September 10, 2025

Say a prayer for Charlie Kirk, a genuinely good guy and a young father. — JD Vance (@JDVance) September 10, 2025

Charlie Kirk was just shot at the UVU event. Here with another reporter. Please send the police. — Evangeline (@eva_terry02) September 10, 2025

'Shots fired' at Charlie Kirk event at Utah Valley University https://t.co/BERa9RtplA pic.twitter.com/lZs0ml3a7y — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) September 10, 2025

Charlie Kirk was shot at an event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah on Wednesday. | By Emma Pitts, Eva Terry https://t.co/Zo3OlNkwi1 — Deseret News (@Deseret) September 10, 2025

Oh my God my son was just at the Charlie Kirk event on UVU campus said shots were fired Kirk may have been shot. My son is running — Heidi Hatch KUTV (@tvheidihatch) September 10, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: CHARLIE KIRK HAS JUST BEEN SHOT AT AN EVENT AT UTAH VALLEY UNIVERSITY



CONDITION UNKNOWN



PRAY FOR CHARLIE 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/SuYMc3ohKh — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 10, 2025

Pray for Charlie Kirk 🙏 — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) September 10, 2025

Utah Valley University was the first stop of Kirk's American Comeback Tour.

WE. ARE. SO. BACK. 🔥🔥🔥



Utah Valley University is FIRED UP and READY for the first stop back on the American Comeback Tour.



🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸@TPUSA pic.twitter.com/uDHQ44Vsea — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 10, 2025

UPDATE:

Utah Valley University spokesperson tells @DailyCaller the following today's shooting:



"This is the situation to the best of our knowledge Charlie Kirk, who was invited by a student group turning point USA was speaking on campus today beginning at noon at about 120 a shot was… — Reagan Reese (@reaganreese_) September 10, 2025

NEW: Witness tells Fox News Kirk was shot after a question regarding transgender mass shooters https://t.co/hQg0p3z7Z7 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 10, 2025

