BREAKING: Charlie Kirk Shot at Utah Valley University

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 10, 2025 2:45 PM
AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File

We have early reports of shots being fired at an event hosted by Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University. A reporter with Deseret News claimed that Mr. Kirk was shot during the incident. Kirk was hosting his Q&A session when he was reportedly hit in the neck. The campus is on lockdown. (via Deseret):

Charlie Kirk was shot at an event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah on Wednesday.

Bystanders report seeing Kirk shot near his neck during a Q&A with students.


A suspect is in custody, according to a UVU alert sent to students. The campus is on lockdown

[Warning: Graphic content]

Kirk is reportedly in critical condition.

"We are closely monitoring the tragic news regarding Charlie Kirk. Our hearts are heavy for Charlie, his family, his friends, and all those impacted at Utah Valley University," said Salem CEO David Santrella in a statement. "As a Salem family, we lift him and his loved ones up in prayer, asking God for healing, strength, and protection during this difficult time."

Utah Valley University was the first stop of Kirk's American Comeback Tour. 

UPDATE:

