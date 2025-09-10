Ambassador Grenell Remembers Charlie Kirk
BREAKING: Charlie Kirk Dies After Being Shot at College Event

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 10, 2025 4:55 PM
Turning Point USA

Charlie Kirk was set to start his American Comeback Tour at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. The conservative commentator, host, and founder of Turning Point USA was hosting his hallmark Q&A event when a single shot was fired, striking him in the neck. The video is graphic. Kirk was answering a question about transgender shooters when he was shot.

He was rushed to the local hospital in critical condition. Tragically, Kirk did not survive. 

He was 31 years old. He leaves behind a wife, Erika, and two children. 

President Trump sent his condolences on Truth Social.


The suspect is not in custody.

