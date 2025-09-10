BREAKING: Charlie Kirk Dies After Being Shot at College Event

Charlie Kirk was set to start his American Comeback Tour at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. The conservative commentator, host, and founder of Turning Point USA was hosting his hallmark Q&A event when a single shot was fired, striking him in the neck. The video is graphic. Kirk was answering a question about transgender shooters when he was shot.
He was rushed to the local hospital in critical condition. Tragically, Kirk did not survive.
At 31 years old, Charlie Kirk has passed away after being shot at a campus event in Utah.— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 10, 2025
Please join us in prayer for him and his family.
His dedication to his God, his family, and his country will continue to inspire countless Americans, and his legacy will live on forever.… pic.twitter.com/6SIMYiF2uc
September 10, 2025
He was 31 years old. He leaves behind a wife, Erika, and two children.
Charlie Kirk appeared on Fox and Friends with his family just weeks before he was shot in Utah. Prayers are continuing to pour in for the Turning Point USA co-founder. pic.twitter.com/DuHDjaHP22— Fox News (@FoxNews) September 10, 2025
President Trump sent his condolences on Truth Social.
🚨BREAKING — Charlie Kirk shot at an event at Utah Valley University.— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 10, 2025
Condition unknown at this time.
Pray for Charlie. 🙏pic.twitter.com/gbXKgWr1r7
🚨 BREAKING UPDATE: Charlie Kirk has been shot in what appears to be the neck at Utah Valley University— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 10, 2025
This video is HORRIFIC to watch.
Charlie’s condition is unknown. But he’s one of the bravest fighters I know.
PRAY HARD FOR CHARLIE 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Py7gIb4AGt
Recommended
NEW: Witness tells Fox News Kirk was shot after a question regarding transgender mass shooters https://t.co/hQg0p3z7Z7— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 10, 2025
I am tracking the situation at Utah Valley University closely. Please join me in praying for Charlie Kirk and the students gathered there.— Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) September 10, 2025
Good lord. Pray for Charlie Kirk.— Will Cain (@willcain) September 10, 2025
Oh my God Charlie I am praying you are alive.— Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) September 10, 2025
Please join us in praying for our good friend, Charlie Kirk.— Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) September 10, 2025
The suspect is not in custody.
NBC News confirms that the shooter of Charlie Kirk is not yet in custody, with a major police presence at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) September 10, 2025
Join the conversation as a VIP Member