So, That's the Real Story Behind the Deported Chinese National That the NYT Got Laughably Wrong

The New York Times did well cleaning up The Washington Post’s atrocious piece that essentially accused Secretary of War Pete Hegseth of committing war crimes vis-à-vis Operation Southern Spear—a broken clock is right twice a day. Yet, that shows you how shoddy the Washington Post was running that story. Now, it’s the Times’ turn to be raked over the coals for peddling some bleeding heart propaganda trash about how immigration officials separated some Chinese family.

Fei Zheng and his son were the protagonists in this tale, and the Times, like the rest of the liberal media establishment, is trying to turn the tide against the mass deportation agenda set forth by the Trump administration. There are ways to make arguments against it, highlighting the family separations that occurred, but this isn’t one of them. Hint: when you must lie, it means your position is trash. Zheng entered the country illegally, his claims about being sent back were proven to be unfounded, they complied with the deportation order, and they’re now reunited back in China. It was a happy ending:

NYT IS DISGRACEFUL PROPAGANDA



Fei Zheng and his son entered the country ILLEGALLY in April, and Zheng’s claim of fear was found to lack credibility.



He and his son complied with the subsequent deportation order and are reunited back home, where they belong. pic.twitter.com/6SKJT3f6Dl — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) December 21, 2025

A father and his 6-year-old son who were separated by immigration officials in New York City have been deported to China, weeks after their case drew outrage. The child, Yuanxin Zheng, is among the youngest migrants in New York to be taken from a parent by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials during a routine check-in. He and his father, Fei Zheng, who lived in Queens, were detained on Nov. 26; President Trump’s deportation crackdown has swept up increasing numbers of migrant families and children. Tricia McLaughlin, a spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security, said in an email that the family was sent to China on Wednesday. “We are happy to report we were able to remove the family back to their home country,” Ms. McLaughlin wrote in an email. […] Mr. Zheng and his son illegally entered the United States in April through Mexico. They were discovered by a U.S. Border Patrol agent in Dulzura, Calif., and after being placed in custody, Mr. Zheng told federal agents that he had come to America because he was afraid of being tortured in his native China. Immigration officials determined that his fear was not credible, and an immigration judge affirmed that finding. Mr. Zheng does not have a criminal history, according to government records. The family cycled in and out of detention at least twice. Immigration officials had tried two times to get Mr. Zheng to board a plane to China, but he refused. When immigration agents arrested Mr. Zheng last month, he became aggressive with officers and hit his forehead against a wall, according to internal records. Officers placed him in handcuffs, and Mr. Zheng said that he wanted to die, the records said.

It’s funny how the backstory and compliance with the deportation order were buried. It seems he wasn’t prepared to die, huh? If you come here illegally and get caught, you’re being sent back. Families can be deported together, too. This was a tamer story, but there are endless little tales of illegals being snatched by ICE. There’s outrage from the Left and the media because ‘he’s just a person going to work,’ and we later learn these people are the dregs of society, engaging in human trafficking, murder, rape, drugs, and child abuse.

The media can’t cover Trump accurately, and they sure can’t cover the issue of immigration adequately. There are too many bleeding hearts who think emotions trump the law. It doesn’t. Get over it. These people are being the sent the hell back to their home nations.

Of course @NBCNews refuses to tell the American public that this illegal alien from Mexico has a rap sheet that includes:



-lewd and lascivious acts with a CHILD

-battery of a spouse

-domestic battery

-compensation for prostitution

-felony reentry after removal https://t.co/5ymBH8qGVZ — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) October 29, 2025

Merry Christmas.

