CNN Host Delivered One of the Most on-Cue Responses to Trump's DC Takeover

It was one of the most epic pressers of the Trump era. Liberal America melted down—it was one helluva Monday. Law and order are returning to our capital, with the president announcing a total federal takeover after rampant crime from the youths, pervasive depravity from the hobos, and all-around decay have destroyed the city. The Democrats tried to claim that crime was going down, but that narrative got nuked from orbit today as well—the DC police were cooking the books, which got exposed last month.

CNN’s Dana Bash had probably the most on-cue response to this announcement this morning, once again trying to make January 6 a thing. Stop it, lady. No one cares; no one has ever cared. That’s why Trump is president again, you morons. Bash said that the most violent moment in DC in recent history was that little riot:

CNN: “The most violent moment in recent history in D.C. was January 6.”pic.twitter.com/t8vxPRWlXC — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 11, 2025

White House sends out these stats/examples on DC crime:



-In 2024, Washington, DC had the fourth-highest homicide rate in the US, with a homicide rate nearly SIX TIMES HIGHER than New York City.

-Just last month, a D.C. police commander was suspended for manipulating crime data… — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 11, 2025

Attorney General Pam Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, DC Attorney Jeanine Pirro, and others shared the stage with Trump. We’re not going to tolerate lawlessness anymore. My only criticism is that it didn’t go far enough—I want tanks deployed throughout the city, along with checkpoints to curb the undesirable elements from roaming the capital and causing trouble.

Mr. Hegseth formally announced that the DC National Guard will be mobilized and deployed throughout the city.

There have been 14 homicides in Washington D.C. in the last month alone.



CNN is a JOKE. https://t.co/2ZM6vDtFnM — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) August 11, 2025

