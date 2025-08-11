How Bad Is D.C. Crime? Here Are the Stats.
The Lib Media Reaction to Trump's DC Takeover Shows Why That Man Is...
VIP
It's Time for Israel to Win the War
VIP
When ‘Journalists’ Moonlight as Terrorists: Inside Al Jazeera’s Dark History
How This State Turned Private Beaches Into Public Land Overnight
Illegal Immigrant Who Raped, Murdered Rachel Morin Has Been Sentenced
‘We See You, We’re Watching You’: Pirro Issues Blistering Warning to DC Criminals
VIP
Politifact Declares a Trump Prediction Pre-Emptively FALSE
Europe Rushes to Influence Trump Ahead of Alaska Summit With Putin
D.C. Police Union Backs Trump’s MPD Takeover
Socialists Are Gearing Up to Take Over the Democratic Party
VIP
Comer Applauds Trump for Cracking Down on D.C. Crime: 'A Promise Kept'
Cuomo Targets 'Millionaire Socialists' With ‘Zohran’s Law’ to Block Rich From Rent-Stabili...
Enough Is Enough: Pirro Blasts D.C. Leaders for Protecting Criminals
Tipsheet

CNN Host Delivered One of the Most on-Cue Responses to Trump's DC Takeover

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 11, 2025 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

It was one of the most epic pressers of the Trump era. Liberal America melted down—it was one helluva Monday. Law and order are returning to our capital, with the president announcing a total federal takeover after rampant crime from the youths, pervasive depravity from the hobos, and all-around decay have destroyed the city. The Democrats tried to claim that crime was going down, but that narrative got nuked from orbit today as well—the DC police were cooking the books, which got exposed last month. 

Advertisement

CNN’s Dana Bash had probably the most on-cue response to this announcement this morning, once again trying to make January 6 a thing. Stop it, lady. No one cares; no one has ever cared. That’s why Trump is president again, you morons. Bash said that the most violent moment in DC in recent history was that little riot:

Attorney General Pam Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, DC Attorney Jeanine Pirro, and others shared the stage with Trump. We’re not going to tolerate lawlessness anymore. My only criticism is that it didn’t go far enough—I want tanks deployed throughout the city, along with checkpoints to curb the undesirable elements from roaming the capital and causing trouble. 

Recommended

The Lib Media Reaction to Trump's DC Takeover Shows Why That Man Is President Again Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Mr. Hegseth formally announced that the DC National Guard will be mobilized and deployed throughout the city. 

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

CNN CRIME DONALD TRUMP LAW AND ORDER RIOTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Lib Media Reaction to Trump's DC Takeover Shows Why That Man Is President Again Matt Vespa
How Bad Is D.C. Crime? Here Are the Stats. Katie Pavlich
The Awesome Power of Just Doing Things Kurt Schlichter
How This State Turned Private Beaches Into Public Land Overnight Jeff Charles
JB Pritzker Roasted: Redistricting Scheme Exposed! Bombshell Indictments Coming? Townhall Video
D.C. Police Commander Was Cooking the Books on Crime Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Lib Media Reaction to Trump's DC Takeover Shows Why That Man Is President Again Matt Vespa
Advertisement