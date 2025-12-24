Merry Christmas, Over a Million More Files Potentially Related to the Epstein Case...
Tipsheet

ICE Agents Fired at Incoming Van in Maryland

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | December 24, 2025 4:22 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Immigration officials were involved in a shooting in Maryland this morning when a driver of a white van reportedly tried to run the agents over. 

Someone in the van was shot but is in stable condition. Someone outside the vehicle was also shot and hospitalized. 

Related:

CRIME DOMESTIC TERRORISM GUN VIOLENCE ICE MARYLAND

