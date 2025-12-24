ICE Agents Fired at Incoming Van in Maryland

Immigration officials were involved in a shooting in Maryland this morning when a driver of a white van reportedly tried to run the agents over.

Someone in the van was shot but is in stable condition. Someone outside the vehicle was also shot and hospitalized.

🚨 BREAKING: ICE agents were just involved in a SHOOTING in Maryland.



A driver tried to RUN THEM OVER, so agents opened fire. Someone in the van was hit, and is in stable condition.



— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 24, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: ICE agents were just involved in a SHOOTING in Maryland after a driver attempted to RUN THEM OVER



These heroes are out putting their lives on the line on CHRISTMAS EVE



— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 24, 2025

🚨BREAKING: ICE SHOOTING. Anne Arundel police now confirming that a van tried to run over ICE Agents in Glen Burnie, Maryland. pic.twitter.com/CMWVFsMmbH — Dapper Detective (@Dapper_Det) December 24, 2025

BREAKING: ICE agents were involved in a shooting in Maryland after a driver attempted to run them over; agents fired, hitting someone in the van, who is in stable condition. pic.twitter.com/iAb1AvydAx — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 24, 2025

BREAKING: Two people were hospitalized after a shooting involving ICE agents on Wednesday in Glen Burnie, officials confirmed.



— FOX Baltimore (@FOXBaltimore) December 24, 2025

