D.C. Police Are Now Under Federal Control

Speaking from the White House Monday morning, President Donald Trump announced he is deploying the National Guard to the streets of Washington D.C. to restore law and order against "wild youths," "homeless" and "maniacs." The Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department is now under the command of Attorney General Pam Bondi and Home Rule has been invoked.

Advertisement

Trump was flanked by Bondi, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Interior Secretary Doug Bergum, FBI Director Kash Patel and U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro for the announcement.

🔥President Trump announces that he's federalizing the D.C. metro police and deploying the National Guard to secure the city:



"I'm announcing a historic action to rescue our Nation's Capitol from crime, bloodshed, bedlam, and squalor, and worse." pic.twitter.com/BSCCVUXqC4 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 11, 2025

"The murder rate in Washington today is higher than that of Bogotá, Colombia," Trump continued. "The number of car thefts has doubled over the past five years, and the number of carjackings has more than tripled."

.@POTUS lists some of the horrific statistics pertaining to violence in D.C.: "The murder rate in Washington today is higher than that of Bogotá, Colombia... The number of car thefts has doubled over the past five years, and the number of carjackings has more than tripled." pic.twitter.com/8lqRrdlGUD — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 11, 2025

Last year former Trump administration official Mike Gill was shot while waiting for his wife. Trump mentioned his murder during the press conference.

"Mike Gill, the former Trump administration official who was shot during a Washington, D.C. carjacking spree on Monday, died Saturday, his wife said in a statement," NBC News reported at the time. "Gill, who previously worked at the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission under former President Donald Trump, was shot Monday in violence related to a carjacking spree that also claimed the life another man."

For years juveniles, averaging 13 and 14 years old, have engaged in violent crimes. The U.S. Attorney has been unable to prosecute them, allowing for minor sentencing if there's any prosecution at all.

🔥Judge Jeanine is FIRED UP!



"I see too much violent crime being committed by YOUNG PUNKS!"



"ENOUGH. It changes TODAY!" pic.twitter.com/zG31uCfcBn — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 11, 2025

"The Attorney General for the District of Columbia...focuses on civil litigation, has limited prosecutorial authority within the District for certain minor offenses, and has primary responsibility for handling offenses involving juveniles. The OAG has plenary authority for prosecuting those under 15 years old who are accused of committing a crime within the District—even serious offenses such as rape, robbery, and murder," the Heritage Foundation explains. "For those juveniles 15 years old or older who are accused of committing a crime and who meet certain specified conditions, the OAG may (but is not required to) file a motion to have the juvenile’s case transferred in order to prosecute that individual as an adult. That does not happen often enough under the current D.C. Attorney General who has said that he doesn’t “think kids should be treated as adults….Kids are kids.' But, of course, juveniles are not acting as 'kids' while committing historically high rates of murder, armed robbery, theft while armed, and carjackings."

Advertisement

Trump also vowed to go after illegal aliens in the city who work with "homegrown criminals." Gang task forces will begin work to remove them from the streets immediately.

This story has been updated with additional information.

Editor’s Note: President Donald Trump is returning Washington D.C. to the American people by locking up violent criminals and restoring order.

We've covered D.C.'s decay for years. Support us today in our coverage of its comeback.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.