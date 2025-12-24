Our Gift to You This Holiday Season
Eric Swalwell Just United the Internet in Hating His Post About Sasse's Cancer Diagnosis

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 24, 2025 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Yesterday, the former Republican Senator from Nebraska, Ben Sasse, announced he was recently diagnosed with metastasized, stage-four pancreatic cancer.

In a lengthy post on X, Sasse faced his terminal diagnosis with tremendous faith and hope despite the circumstances.

"I’m blessed with amazing siblings and half-a-dozen buddies that are genuinely brothers. As one of them put it, “Sure, you’re on the clock, but we’re all on the clock.” Death is a wicked thief, and the bastard pursues us all," Sasse wrote. "A well-lived life demands more reality — stiffer stuff. That’s why, during Advent, even while still walking in darkness, we shout our hope — often properly with a gravelly voice soldiering through tears.  Such is the calling of the pilgrim. Those who know ourselves to need a Physician should dang well look forward to enduring beauty and eventual fulfillment. That is, we hope in a real Deliverer — a rescuing God, born at a real time, in a real place. But the eternal city — with foundations and without cancer — is not yet."

The outpouring of love and support for Sasse and his family. His post has more than 12,000 replies and 11,000 reposts and quotes.

"I am so horrified to hear this news," wrote Senator Ted Cruz. "Ben, Heidi and I are lifting up you and Melissa and your children in prayer. May God’s Peace and Love and Comfort and Grace be upon you all."

"Absolutely gutted to read this. I will do the only thing that can be done: Pray for you and your family. I’ll pray for you to be with us for as long as possible. Your loss will be really tough. What a life you’ve lived," posted Guy Benson.

But you can always count on someone, somewhere, to use such a moment for political gain. This time, it's Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell, who used the sad announcement to score political points.

CBS News' Bari Weiss Plans Massive Overhaul As Whiny Staffers Throw Tantrum Over Immigration Story
"Two out of five of us will be told one day, 'I'm sorry, you have cancer.' Let's make that not a death sentence, but a chance to live decades more," Swalwell wrote.

Seriously?

What is it with Democrats using cancer as a political bargaining chip? Last week, Bernie Sanders blocked the Mikaela Naylon Give Kids a Chance Act, which had passed the House on a unanimous voice vote. Senator Markwayne Mullin absolutely nuked Sanders from orbit on this saying, "What’s happened right here in front of us: The Grinch is stealing kids’ lives, and they’re stealing hope from the families, hopes from the families that might have an opportunity just to try for a political agenda. And I hope to God that every single family that’s going through this will hold the Senator for Vermont accountable, and the state of Vermont will hold him accountable too, because he’s playing with kids’ lives. He’s literally killing kids in front of us because of his political movement, and it is ridiculous."

Swalwell was similarly destroyed for his take.

"You just can't help yourself, can you? You just have to be the worst human being in every single situation, no matter how low you have to go," Joanne Mason wrote.

"Using Ben's tragedy to try and score political points after being so disrespectful to him in the past is disgusting. But it's you, so that's par for the course," posted another.

"Why wouldn’t Eric take someone’s devastating cancer diagnosis and make it a political solicitation? Absolutely no shame and I imagine, no remorse," said a third.

This is who the Democrats are, and Swalwell deserves this dragging.

