Another Left-Wing Judge Just Decided He's Got More Authority Than President Trump

On March 23, President Trump revoked the security clearances of several Biden administration officials and others, including Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Hillary Clinton.

Advertisement

In a memo revoking security clearances, President Trump wrote, "I have determined that it is no longer in the national interest for the following individuals to access classified information."

One of the people whose security clearance was revoked is attorney Mark Zaid. Zaid was one of the attorneys for Susan Monarez, the former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Monarez was removed from that position in August.

In May, Zaid sued the Trump administration, with ABC describing Zaid as a "whistleblower attorney" who claimed his security clearance was revoked for "improper political retribution."

In response to that suit, White House spokesman Harrison Fields said, "The decision to grant any individual access to this nation's secrets is a sensitive judgment call entrusted to the President. Weighing these factors and implementing such decisions are core executive powers, and reviewing the President's clearance decisions falls well beyond the judiciary's authority."

Now, a radical Leftist judge has ruled that President Trump cannot revoke Zaid's security clearance.

It's a move attorney Mike Davis called "lawless and dangerous."

This is one of the most lawless and dangerous orders yet.



Biden DC U.S. District Judge Amir Hatem Mahdy Ali, the first Muslim and Arab DC judge, ordered the President's aides to ignore his executive order revoking a security clearance.



Judge Ali, who is still a foreign citizen,… https://t.co/UstLz2B8Dz pic.twitter.com/D8WXReOB6j — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) December 24, 2025

"Judge Ali, who is still a foreign citizen, previously ordered that the President could not perform a national security review of $2 billion in foreign aid," Davis wrote.

When Ali ruled in that case, Davis sounded the alarm on his radical ties and background, writing, "In the lame-duck session after Democrats lost the White House and Senate on November 5, 2024, Senate Democrats confirmed Ali on November 20 with a vote of 50-49."

39-year-old Canadian-born Amir Hatem Mahdy Ali, the first Muslim and Arab DC judge, clerked on the Supreme Court of Canada and later led a radical leftwing group that called for defunding the police.



In the lame-duck session after Democrats lost the White House and Senate on… https://t.co/obAiwgMllH pic.twitter.com/HaWGzY82tg — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) February 26, 2025

Davis also notes that Ali, born in Canada, clerked for the Canadian Supreme Court and led a Leftist group that called for defunding the police.

As President, under Article II of the Constitution, Trump has the authority to grant or deny security clearances as he sees fit.

"Even if there is somehow a 'bad' reason for the denial of security clearance, the remedy is never for a judge to order the transmittal of classified materials to someone over the President's objection. It's clearly unconstitutional. And it is likely espionage," Davis wrote in a subsequent social media post.

Advertisement

The President, as the commander-in-chief, has the Article II constitutional power to grant or deny security clearances to anyone as he sees fit.



Even if there is (somehow) a "bad" reason for the denial of security clearance, the remedy is never for a judge to order the… https://t.co/pgvmucVTjo — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) December 24, 2025

"We need a national Muslim ban now. We're dangerously close to becoming the U.K.," wrote one social media user.

We need a national Muslim ban now. We're dangerously close to becoming the UK. — The Disrespected Trucker (@DisrespectedThe) December 24, 2025

"When is Congress going to do something about these judges?" asked another.

When is congress going to do something about these judges? — Nurse Patriot (@LABeachGal1) December 24, 2025

Conservatives are also calling for Ali's impeachment.

🚨 BREAKING: Conservatives are demanding the IMPEACHMENT of foreign-born Judge Amir Ali after he declared himself PRESIDENT, unilaterally overturning Trump’s order revoking attorney Mark Zaid’s security clearance.



The coup is real.



This is OUTRAGEOUS. He’s not president. pic.twitter.com/DL8eCy9QN5 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 24, 2025

In a statement, Zaid said, "This is not just a victory for me, it’s an indictment of the Trump administration’s attempts to intimidate and silence the legal community, especially lawyers who represent people who dare to question or hold this government accountable."

Advertisement

In a social media post, Zaid also called for a coup against President Trump, as well as his impeachment.

This Mark Zaid who called for a coup pic.twitter.com/2LRgwv8un3 — BirdHunter03🇺🇸 (@midwesthunter03) December 24, 2025

We're confident the Trump administration will respond to this ruling, and the preliminary injunction doesn't take effect until January 13. Judge Amir's ruling doesn't prohibit the Trump administration from revoking Zaid's security clearance in the future.

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

Help us expose out-of-control judges dead set on halting President Trump's mandate for change. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.