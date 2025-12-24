Merry Christmas, Over a Million More Files Potentially Related to the Epstein Case Have Been Discovered

The release of the Jeffrey Epstein files was a circus. It’s a two-way street. The Justice Department’s handling of this entire case has been a shambles from the moment Attorney General Pam Bondi’s claim that the Epstein client list was on her desk. It wasn’t. Now, they’re releasing documents after an even shabbier redaction process, in which the full text of the files is revealed through a simple copy-and-paste. This comes after Congress’ vote last month forcing the release of the files relating to the activities of the late New York financier and convicted child predator.

Democrats were off to the races, trying to make something out of nothing regarding a weird tip from a legit crazy woman and a postcard that was postmarked three days after Epstein died, and it was from Northern Virginia. The risk from releasing all the files was exposed, as we know it’s loaded with fake tips and information.

People are such morons. This letter was postmarked August 13, 2019 -- after Epstein was dead -- and was sent from Northern Virginia. Other than that, totally legit https://t.co/oPt2AgVmi7 — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) December 23, 2025

Not joking -- this crazy guy's ramble concludes with some sort of tangent about how the Oklahoma City bombing was a "setup" -- maybe that he himself was set up? -- and he of course throws in an obligatory side-plot with Bill and Hillary Clinton pic.twitter.com/tw5nZGhmet — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) December 23, 2025

The FBI has confirmed this alleged letter from Jeffrey Epstein to Larry Nassar is FAKE. The fake letter was received by the jail, and flagged for the FBI at the time. The FBI made this conclusion based on the following facts:



-The writing does not appear to match Jeffrey… — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) December 23, 2025

Now, the DOJ said the release of all the files might take a few more weeks. They’re going to need to revisit that timeline because over a million more files might have been found (via NBC News):

The Justice Department said Wednesday that it's received a new tranche of records — more than 1 million documents — "potentially" related to Jeffrey Epstein's case, requiring additional time to process them before release. The DOJ said it "may take a few more weeks" to review the files produced by the FBI and the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York. "The US Attorney for the Southern District of New York and the FBI have informed the Department of Justice that they have uncovered over a million more documents potentially related to the Jeffrey Epstein case," the Justice Department said on its X account Wednesday afternoon.

The US Attorney for the Southern District of New York and the FBI have informed the Department of Justice that they have uncovered over a million more documents potentially related to the Jeffrey Epstein case. The DOJ has received these documents from SDNY and the FBI to review… — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) December 24, 2025

🚨The Trump White House is NOW managing the official DOJ X account and the difference is NOTICEABLE: pic.twitter.com/0PSOUdfSMU — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) December 24, 2025

From the DOJ:

The US Attorney for the Southern District of New York and the FBI have informed the Department of Justice that they have uncovered over a million more documents potentially related to the Jeffrey Epstein case. The DOJ has received these documents from SDNY and the FBI to review them for release, in compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act, existing statutes, and judicial orders. We have lawyers working around the clock to review and make the legally required redactions to protect victims, and we will release the documents as soon as possible. Due to the mass volume of material, this process may take a few more weeks. The Department will continue to fully comply with federal law and President Trump’s direction to release the files.

This circus will continue; we knew that when this shambolic odyssey began.

