Merry Christmas, Over a Million More Files Potentially Related to the Epstein Case...
Supreme Court Ruled on Trump's Use of National Guard In This Blue State
VIP
Bari Weiss Is Everything Today’s Journalists Hate
Another Left-Wing Judge Just Decided He's Got More Authority Than President Trump
Despite No Evidence, This USAID Cuts Narrative Has Taken Hold
'The President Can't Do Everything:' Sen. Kennedy Calls on Senate to Use Reconciliation
VIP
Australia Just Admitted the Truth: You Can’t Have ‘Multiculturalism’ and Free Speech
D.C. Police Officer Hospitalized After Being Struck by Motorist on I-695
VIP
Popular Neo-Nazi to Campaign Against Vivek Ramaswamy in Ohio Gubernatorial Race
Stephen Miller Blasts CBS for Sympathizing With Criminal Illegal Immigrants
Federal Judge Blocks California Policy Forcing Schools to Hide Gender Transitions From Par...
US Sanctions Five European's Behind the 'Global Censorship-Industrial Complex'
98 Minnesota Mayors Warn of Fiscal Fallout After State Spends $18 Billion Surplus
ICE Agents Fired at Incoming Van in Maryland
Tipsheet

Federal Judge Rules That Michigan Cannot Disrupt International Line 5 Pipeline

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | December 24, 2025 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Al Goldis

A federal judge has ruled that Michigan can’t stop the Line 5 Pipeline. 

The Dec. 17 ruling might end a five-year feud between Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who teamed with Attorney General Dana Nessel to shut down the pipeline that provides 65% of the propane demand in the Upper Peninsula and 55% of Michigan’s statewide propane needs. 

Advertisement

The pipeline runs 645 miles from Superior, Wis., through the Straits of Mackinac in Michigan to Sarnia, Ontario. The pipeline currently moves more than 500,000 barrels of oil and natural gas liquids daily.

In 2020, Whitmer and Nessel threatened to shut down the 645-mile pipeline that stretches from Superior, Wisconsin, to Sarnia, Canada, and has carried 540,000 gallons of hydrocarbons daily underneath the Straits of Mackinac since 1953.


 gov.uscourts.miwd.99729.165.0_1  by  mcclallen 


The U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan this week granted Enbridge Energy Limited Partnership (Enbridge)’s motion for summary judgment. It stopped the State of Michigan from shutting down a critical international pipeline called Line 5. In September, the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division (ENRD) and Civil Division filed a statement of interest in the case.

“This ruling by the court reaffirms the federal government’s unique responsibilities in regulating interstate pipelines and enforcing international treaties,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Adam Gustafson of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division (ENRD). “If a state exceeds its authority to disrupt the flow of energy, we will step in to reassert the federal government’s prerogative. President Trump has set America on a strong, winning path toward securing energy dominance. This ruling undergirds that effort.”

Recommended

A Student Was Killed During Class — Now the School District Is Hiding the Suspect’s Discipline Record Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

ENERGY GRETCHEN WHITMER LAWSUIT MICHIGAN

In 2020, Michigan sought to shut down the pipeline by moving to stop Enbridge from using an easement that had allowed the pipeline to run beneath the Straits of Mackinac between Lake Michigan and Lake Huron for decades. The court held that federal law preempts Michigan’s efforts to shut down the pipeline for two reasons.

First, the Pipeline Safety Act provides exclusive authority to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration to set nationwide safety standards for interstate pipelines and related infrastructure. The Act prevents a state from imposing its own safety standards on an interstate (and an international) pipeline. 

The court concluded that Michigan “unlawfully” attempted to “regulate the safety of Line 5 by attempting to shut it down” and by “‘continuing in force’ numerous state safety standards found” in the easement.

Second, the pipeline is subject to a treaty between the United States and Canada, and the United States has an explicit policy preference for the uninterrupted flow of oil through international pipelines. And, as the court recognized, a “compelled shutdown of an international pipeline blatantly defies” that federal foreign policy. 

Advertisement

Chief of Staff and Senior General Counsel John Adams of ENRD filed the statement of interest.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A Student Was Killed During Class — Now the School District Is Hiding the Suspect’s Discipline Record Amy Curtis
Merry Christmas, Over a Million More Files Potentially Related to the Epstein Case Have Been Discovered Matt Vespa
Another Left-Wing Judge Just Decided He's Got More Authority Than President Trump Amy Curtis
98 Minnesota Mayors Warn of Fiscal Fallout After State Spends $18 Billion Surplus Scott McClallen
Eric Swalwell Just United the Internet in Hating His Post About Sasse's Cancer Diagnosis Amy Curtis
So, That's the CBS News Reporter Who Threw a Tantrum Over the Network Holding Her Immigration Story Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

A Student Was Killed During Class — Now the School District Is Hiding the Suspect’s Discipline Record Amy Curtis
Advertisement