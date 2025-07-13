VIP
I'm Not Doing 'Tolerance' Anymore
On This Day, We All Witnessed a Miracle...and the End of the 2024 Election

Matt Vespa | July 13, 2025 6:55 AM
It happened one year ago today: Around 6:15 PM, Donald Trump was nearly assassinated at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania—a near-fatal headshot missed by mere millimeters. Trump surviving this assassination attempt is nothing short of miraculous, not only because the shooter was so close, but also because his security detail was questionable. One round did clip his ear. The shots came from a rifle fired by Thomas Matthew Crooks, who was perched on an unsecured rooftop less than 400 yards from the main stage. It was a glaring and inexcusable security breach for the United States Secret Service, which recently suspended six agents for their conduct on that day. The agency’s shambolic response remains controversial, and though there’s some accountability, more needs to be done.

Butler was the first glimpse of how the Left would react when things didn't go their way. They tried to kill Trump and failed. Now, with his second presidency underway, the Left is still engaging in what is arguably a domestic terror campaign; they're shooting at federal officers engaging in immigration enforcement operations. 

What we remember is how lucky we were that day. It was also when the 2024 election was effectively over—there was no way Democrats were winning this race. At the time, one of their primary campaign talking points was that Trump was a dictator-in-waiting and a threat to our nation’s stability—getting shot obliterates that narrative. 

Did Trump's survival avert civil war? Maybe I don’t want to dwell on what would’ve happened if he were killed. The point is, Trump survived. It was miraculous, and we won in November. I also can’t believe it’s been a year. It feels like 10 years have passed.

And we also remember how the media tried to whitewash it:

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

