Sorry, Jessica, WE DID VOTE FOR THIS

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 08, 2025 10:30 PM
AP Photo/Matt York

What is going on here? Are liberals this dense, are they reading bad news sources, or are they willingly rejecting polling data that goes against their narrative? I think it might be a toxic cocktail of everything. We know this since it’s an ideology that refuses to be put to the test. They want no debate, only total obedience—that’s progressivism after 100 years of maturation. All systems and institutions they hate must bend to the will of the state, but we digress. 

Fox News liberal Jessica Tarlov claims that ICE raids and mass deportations aren’t what people voted for. Let me fix this: it’s not what liberal voters wanted, but you lost the 2024 election. We absolutely wanted this, and we don’t care about families being separated. American families are separated every day; aunts, uncles, brothers, sisters, fathers, and mothers are sent to jail every day, and we don’t hear anything from the Left about that. Why is it?  

It’s painfully clear. Deporting illegal aliens is political desanguination. These people is how Democrats have increased their footprint on the Hill, by hoarding illegals in blue states, increasing the population for the census, increasing congressional apportionment, and finding similar ethnic or racial representation to form a political enclave that is forever dominated by the far-left. 

ABC News, CBS News, The New York Times, and Marquette, all liberal polling institutions, polled on this subject, and the findings dropped during Independence Day week. To the average tune of 58 percent, American voters support mass deportations. The Left will try to ignore, but you can’t spin the data like this.  

They will then go to their favorite pastime to deflect these findings by explaining what the data really means, which is just gobbledygook. Immigrant citizens have swung to the GOP by at least 40 points on immigration issues, liberals. You’re not fooling anybody.  

The invasion ends now. Alligator Alcatraz is open. We want 5,000 more built. 

