ABC News, NYT, Marquette, and CBS News Polled on Mass Deportations. It Will Shatter Libs.

July 04, 2025
It’s been known for quite some time that liberals don’t read all the polling data or dismiss it when it doesn’t comport with their narrative. That’s how arrogant the Left has become: we think ‘x’, therefore it’s right. Nope. That’s not how this works, and you saw that as congressional Democrats whined and threw a tantrum about the reconciliation package, which, among many things, gave a windfall to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.  

No doubt, making the Trump tax cuts permanent angered the Left, but it’s that the southern border being secured is what drives them up the wall the most.  As they whined, Democrats think that mass deportations are unpopular. The online sect of their activist wing thinks so—that’s not the case. And when CNN says so, you know it’s lib bubble talk. If you take the NYT, Marquette, CBS News, and ABC News' polling on mass deportations, on average, Americans support mass deportations to the tune of 58 percent. CNN’s Harry Enten noted the uniformity here: 

These people are going back. We’re done importing people who shouldn’t be here, allowed to invade our shores by Democrats to increase their clout in Washington through the census and congressional apportionment. It’s over.  

The American people have spoken, and they want MORE ICE RAIDS. They want the wall. They want the border to be secure. Immigrant citizens have swung at least 40 points toward the GOP on immigration issues, need we say more? 

ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION LAW AND ORDER

