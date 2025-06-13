CNN Analyst Throws Cold Water on All-Out War Speculations in the Middle East for a Simple Reason

Katie had the story last night: Israel launched a series of devastating airstrikes against Iran. Not only were its nuclear sites targeted, but also its political and military leadership. Iran was severely crippled last night. We shouldn’t be shocked—Israel is beyond surgical in its strikes, which they’ve likely had planned for years.

Mossad agents and commando teams are reported to have infiltrated Iran several weeks ago, installing precision-guided munitions near surface-to-air missile batteries and constructing explosive drones near cruise and ballistic missile launch sites, all of which were utilized at… — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 13, 2025

The plans to rob the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism of their nuclear weapons and war-making ambitions has been a near-generation-long undertaking. Mossad had a secret drone base inside Iran, folks. Israel’s intelligence community did well to pinpoint crucial targets. Gideon’s sword truly delivered a death blow to Iran last night. Most of the braintrust leading the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps is dead.

Secondary explosions observed at the site of an Israeli strike earlier in the Northwestern Iranian city of Piranshahr, near the border with Iraq. pic.twitter.com/rv6NHY0tuf — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 13, 2025

The Israel Defense Force has announced the completion of a large-scale strike against air-defense systems and radars in Western Iran. Over the past few hours, Air Force fighter jets, under precise intelligence guidance from the Intelligence Branch, completed an extensive attack… pic.twitter.com/EUq4mGHHX1 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 13, 2025

The Israel Defense Force has released a graphic showing the uranium enrichment site located beneath the Natanz Nuclear Facility in Central Iran, which was heavily targeted during today’s strikes by the Israeli Air Force. pic.twitter.com/DztB04got6 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 13, 2025

🚨 Iran's atomic agency chief has reportedly told Iranian media outlets that the Natanz nuclear facility has been completely destroyed. pic.twitter.com/ZeQivTkvGE — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 13, 2025

Reports that a large number of Iranian air-defense operators abandoned their posts last night, following the initial few waves of strikes by Israel. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 13, 2025

The Commander of the Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters of the Iranian General Staff, Major General Gholam Ali Rashid is confirmed to have been eliminated in tonight strikes on Tehran. pic.twitter.com/MV8gn9S66o — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 13, 2025

On the strikes against IRGC Air Force leadership: Israel tricked the top command of Iran’s air force into a meeting and then kept them there, I’m told by an Israeli security official.



“We did specific activities to help us understand things about them and then used that… — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) June 13, 2025

Over 20 senior commanders are believed to have been eliminated by this morning’s strike by the Israeli Air Force on an underground command bunker beneath the Headquarters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) Aerospace Forces. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 13, 2025

JUST IN - Most of the IRGC air force officials killed: Katz — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) June 13, 2025

Just absolutely unreal pic.twitter.com/cXT7vBG0g9 — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) June 13, 2025

Both the leader of the Iranian Armed Forces and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were killed during last night’s strikes by Israel, this is beyond militarily crippling for Iran. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 13, 2025

So, with that, what about a broader war in the Middle East? You know the Left is going to trot out how Trump is the god of chaos. Well, not so fast. Even CNN isn’t peddling that panic porn for a simple reason: everyone who would be plotting how to retaliate in Iran is dead (Also, no, Ben Rhodes, just no. Log off for a bit):

War is breaking out because Trump pulled out of the Iran Deal and got humiliated by Netanyahu while trying to negotiate his own, and he's gonna have a military parade for his birthday. The weakest strongman. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) June 13, 2025

I’ll be on @CNN this morning at 7:40 and 9:40 discussing Israel’s ongoing military and intelligence operation against Iran. — Brett McGurk (@brett_mcgurk) June 13, 2025

McGurk, on CNN, says predictions of a wider war are "overheated" because the people who would coordinate Iran's response "are all dead." — Ramesh Ponnuru (@RameshPonnuru) June 13, 2025

Also, suppose you truly believe that Israel blindsided Trump, or that Saudi Arabia is upset that Israel launched these attacks against their primary regional and religious rival. In that case, you haven’t been paying attention. The Kingdon’s statement was theater, much like Sen. Alex Padilla’s (D-CA) now-buried antics at Kristi Noem’s presser yesterday.

Axios is reporting that Netanyahu and Trump pulled off a great deception as part of Israel’s preparation to strike Iran. If true, this would go down in history books. pic.twitter.com/R4L5azriC8 — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) June 13, 2025

The countries that participated in intercepting Iranian missiles and drones attack against Israel this morning:



🇮🇱 Israel



🇺🇸 USA



🇬🇧 UK



🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia



🇦🇿 Azerbaijan



🇶🇦 Qatar



🇯🇴 Jordan



🇹🇷 Turkey



🇦🇪 United Arab Emirates — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) June 13, 2025