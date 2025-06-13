Newsom Just Humiliated Himself Again
Tipsheet

CNN Analyst Throws Cold Water on All-Out War Speculations in the Middle East for a Simple Reason

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 13, 2025 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

Katie had the story last night: Israel launched a series of devastating airstrikes against Iran. Not only were its nuclear sites targeted, but also its political and military leadership. Iran was severely crippled last night. We shouldn’t be shocked—Israel is beyond surgical in its strikes, which they’ve likely had planned for years. 

The plans to rob the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism of their nuclear weapons and war-making ambitions has been a near-generation-long undertaking. Mossad had a secret drone base inside Iran, folks. Israel’s intelligence community did well to pinpoint crucial targets. Gideon’s sword truly delivered a death blow to Iran last night.  Most of the braintrust leading the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps is dead. 

So, with that, what about a broader war in the Middle East? You know the Left is going to trot out how Trump is the god of chaos. Well, not so fast. Even CNN isn’t peddling that panic porn for a simple reason: everyone who would be plotting how to retaliate in Iran is dead (Also, no, Ben Rhodes, just no. Log off for a bit):

Also, suppose you truly believe that Israel blindsided Trump, or that Saudi Arabia is upset that Israel launched these attacks against their primary regional and religious rival. In that case, you haven’t been paying attention. The Kingdon’s statement was theater, much like Sen. Alex Padilla’s (D-CA) now-buried antics at Kristi Noem’s presser yesterday. 

