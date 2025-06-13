PATRIOT SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships! Celebrate American Greatness!
The Left Hates America. Help Us Celebrate It.
Appeal Court on Judge's Anti-Trump Ruling on National Guard: What the Hell...
Behind the Organization Suspected of Funding the LA Riots
We Now Know the LA Riots Were Bought and Paid For
Why Israel Must Stop Iran
Trump Makes a Good Point When Asked About Saturday's 'No Kings' Protests
Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy Had Quite the Awful Takes on Israel's Attack on...
GOP Senator Owns Jake Tapper About the So-Called ‘Maryland Man’
VIP
Maxine Waters Sounds Like She May Be Changing Her Tune on Violence in...
'Progress' Report: 'Criminal Justice' Strikes Again in DC With This Outrageous Sentence
This May Be the Wildest Post on the Alex Padilla Situation Yet
A Massachusetts Teacher Is Under Fire for Stolen Valor
The Significance of Israel’s Attack on Iran from a Military and Prophetic Perspective
Tipsheet

About That Judge Who Tried to Strip Trump's Commander-in-Chief Powers Last Night...

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 13, 2025 2:35 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Judge Charles Breyer is another member of this unholy fraternity that’s leading this judicial coup. The man tried to—and this is just beyond laughable—wrest the commander-in-chief role from the executive last night. It lasted about 30 seconds before an appeals court slapped it down for gross overreach. It’s become the hallmark characteristic of this cabal of judges who think they’re the entire government. Once again, we have a clown in robes who would fit better as an MSNBC commentator than a judge. 

Advertisement

Charlie, brother of former Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer and a Clinton nominee, shares a common thread that’s shared by most of these nutty coup jurists: he’s a race lecturer. He’s a hardcore Democrat and has donated thousands to the party. However, that’s the least shocking part. If you wish, you can listen to this panel discussion from 2020 about how the system is racist or something. You know the deal with these people.  

Based on his questionnaire, Breyer said he worked on the transition team for the late Terence Hallinan, a far-left district attorney for San Francisco. 

Given the current company, are we shocked this man tried for a Hail Mary to strip what is clearly a defined power of the executive? No. Breyer ruled last night that Trump—get this—must return the California National Guard, whom he federalized, to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s control. There’s a riot in Los Angeles; this isn’t some new move, Chuck. Why is it that liberals whose first names begin with Charles all seem to suck so much? 

Recommended

Appeal Court on Judge's Anti-Trump Ruling on National Guard: What the Hell Is Even This? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller months ago warned that if this judicial coup continues to fester in the judiciary, we’re going to have district judges weigh in on troop deployments—that just happened. It’s an outrageous ruling that not even the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals could stomach it, which they quickly slapped down.

We’ll deal with Charlie and his robed judicial insurrectionists, but first, we need to get the reconciliation package through Congress. 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP JUDGES LAW AND ORDER RIOTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Appeal Court on Judge's Anti-Trump Ruling on National Guard: What the Hell Is Even This? Matt Vespa
We Now Know the LA Riots Were Bought and Paid For Jeff Charles
CNN Analyst Throws Cold Water on All-Out War Speculations in the Middle East for a Simple Reason Matt Vespa
This May Be the Wildest Post on the Alex Padilla Situation Yet Rebecca Downs
Trump Makes a Good Point When Asked About Saturday's 'No Kings' Protests Leah Barkoukis
The Rogue's New Gallery of Left-Wing Scoundrels Victor Davis Hanson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Appeal Court on Judge's Anti-Trump Ruling on National Guard: What the Hell Is Even This? Matt Vespa
Advertisement