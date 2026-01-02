Here's the Image That Led to an Awkward Moment for This ESPN Host on New Year's Eve

Scott Van Pelt might be heading for sensitivity training. The ESPN host was caught in a supremely awkward moment as we ushered in 2026. It was clearly obvious he wasn’t expecting an image of two men kissing after the ball dropped in Times Square in New York City. Do I think SVP is homophobic? No, he works for one of the most lefty outlets in the country. ESPN is known for its woke advocacy. But that image, with Pelt’s remarks and quick, but not fast enough, pivot as he said Happy New Year, was peak entertainment.

After the image of two men kissing was broadcast, it cut to the studio, where Pelt had an awkward pause: Oh…what are we, what do we got?” he said, quickly recalibrating. “We’ve got love in the air. We’ve got makeouts… Who’s having a good time? Happy New Year, everybody.”

LMAOOO Scott Van Pelt was DISGUSTED when the camera switched from a man and woman making out to 2 men kissing during SportsCenter's New Year’s coverage:



“Ohhhhhhhh! What are we….”



😭😭😭

pic.twitter.com/I4s30IO63T — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) January 1, 2026

TRENDING: SportsCenter aired a live New Year’s celebration, and anchor Scott Van Pelt appeared briefly caught off guard after two men were shown kissing.pic.twitter.com/aEv9lERWPH — Resist the Mainstream (@ResisttheMS) January 1, 2026

Scott Van Pelt said pic.twitter.com/OlV7XxEpS0 — Reece (@DefaultReece) January 1, 2026

Apparently, someone won $300,000 betting that a gay couple kissing would be one of the first things broadcast for 2026.

“OMG OMG - Max Win”



Bro just won $300k for placing a max bet - for the first scenes in 2026 showing a gay couple kissing in America ‼️ pic.twitter.com/l58XfAddXj — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) January 1, 2026

