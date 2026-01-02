What the Hell Is Going on in Iran?
Here's the Image That Led to an Awkward Moment for This ESPN Host on New Year's Eve

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 02, 2026 6:05 AM
AP Photo/Craig Ruttle

Scott Van Pelt might be heading for sensitivity training. The ESPN host was caught in a supremely awkward moment as we ushered in 2026. It was clearly obvious he wasn’t expecting an image of two men kissing after the ball dropped in Times Square in New York City. Do I think SVP is homophobic? No, he works for one of the most lefty outlets in the country. ESPN is known for its woke advocacy. But that image, with Pelt’s remarks and quick, but not fast enough, pivot as he said Happy New Year, was peak entertainment. 

After the image of two men kissing was broadcast, it cut to the studio, where Pelt had an awkward pause: Oh…what are we, what do we got?” he said, quickly recalibrating. “We’ve got love in the air. We’ve got makeouts… Who’s having a good time? Happy New Year, everybody.” 

Apparently, someone won $300,000 betting that a gay couple kissing would be one of the first things broadcast for 2026.

