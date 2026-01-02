What the Hell Is Going on in Iran?

Iran is blowing up, or at least that’s what social media suggests. With the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps knee-capped before the execution of Operation Midnight Hammer, which cripped its nuclear weapons program, last summer, and a degrading economy, the people have taken to the streets. There are reports of local IRGC headquarters being stormed, local police stations being overrun, and the masses taken to the streets to demand the end of the Islamic Republic (via Fox News):

Advertisement

Losing wars has consequences.



Israel’s 12-day campaign against the Iranian regime & President Trump’s historic decision to destroy its nuclear program have exposed the regime’s weakness to the Iranian people & the world.



The Iranian people are rising up & the Ayatollah’s days… https://t.co/nyL2jJvR3J — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 1, 2026

BREAKING:



Iranian anti-regime protesters just set a clerical seminary on fire in Farsan in the Bakhtiari Province.



Via @ShayanX0 pic.twitter.com/n1gJtsELzF — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 1, 2026

The Iranian anti-regime protesters just stormed the regime police station in the city of Azna.



They are now burning it down while chanting:



“This is the last battle, @PahlaviReza will return” pic.twitter.com/eYzwLmHIUY — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 1, 2026

The massive anti-regime protests in Iran have now spread to more than 50 cities.



The regime’s security forces are stretched thin and can’t be everywhere at the same time pic.twitter.com/CRk4HNmuJO — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 1, 2026

Isfahan, Iran



Protesters head toward the central square chanting, “This year is the year of blood, and the regime of Ali Khamenei the butcher will fall.” pic.twitter.com/aXp1Iz8oPR — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) December 31, 2025

In Iran, we take down the flag of the terrorist Islamic Republic while under fire.



In the UK, they raise the same terrorist flag proudly, under the leadership of @Keir_Starmer pic.twitter.com/SpXICXH8hb — Faezeh Alavi (@SFaeze_Alavi) December 31, 2025

Protests in Iran entered a fifth consecutive day on Thursday, with demonstrations and clashes reported across Tehran and multiple provincial cities as authorities, state-linked media and rights groups cited additional deaths overnight. According to Reuters, several people have been killed since the unrest escalated, based on reports from Iranian media and human rights groups. Iranian authorities have confirmed at least one death. Iran International said that seven protesters were killed by security forces, making Thursday the deadliest day of the protests so far. Opposition group National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) told Fox News Digital in a statement that protests and street clashes continued Thursday morning in Tehran and in cities including Marvdasht, Kermanshah, Delfan and Arak, and claimed that two protesters were killed by direct fire in Lordegan. Fox News Digital could not independently verify the deaths. The protests began on Sunday after shopkeepers and merchants demonstrated against soaring inflation, unemployment and the sharp depreciation of Iran’s currency. The unrest quickly spread beyond bazaars to include students and wider public demonstrations in cities across the country. […] President Donald Trump and other administration officials voiced support for the demonstrators this week. Speaking Monday, Trump pointed to Iran’s economic collapse and long-standing public discontent, while stopping short of explicitly calling for regime change. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, issued a statement on the continuing protests, noting: "The four-day uprising by merchants, students, and other sectors of society signals the Iranian people’s determination to be free from religious tyranny. This wretched regime is doomed to be overthrown by the risen populace and rebellious youth. The final word is spoken in the streets by the people and the rebellious youth, those with nothing left to lose. This regime must go."

Advertisement

Reza Pahlavi, Crown Prince and son of the late Shan Mohammed Reza Pahlavi, issued this statement on New Year’s Eve:

As the world welcomes the New Year, the dawn of a new era in Iran is upon us. My brave compatriots are on the streets in cities and towns across our country—fighting for their freedom, risking their lives. The current regime has reached the end of the road. It stands at its most… — Reza Pahlavi (@PahlaviReza) December 31, 2025

As the world welcomes the New Year, the dawn of a new era in Iran is upon us. My brave compatriots are on the streets in cities and towns across our country—fighting for their freedom, risking their lives. The current regime has reached the end of the road. It stands at its most fragile: weak, deeply divided, and unable to suppress the courage of a rising nation. The growing protests show this year will be the definitive moment for change. To the international community: I call upon you to stand with the people of Iran not only in word but in action. Peace in the Middle East and stability across the world depend on a free Iran. Unlike the 46 years of chaos and terror this regime has brought, the new, democratic Iran I seek to forge will usher in an era of prosperity and security. The tide of history is turning. I invite you not only to witness the birth of a new Iran, but to stand by our side as we achieve it and to work with us to build a legacy of lasting peace.

Happy New Year, everyone—Iran could be imploding

Advertisement

Shocked that NYT, WSJ and WaPo do not have headline coverage of the protests in Iran.



The IRGC falling would be one of the best events for American national security in my lifetime. American support for the protesters would be meaningful.



Why is mainstream media not… pic.twitter.com/vn7qQDDhf8 — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) December 31, 2025

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code MERRY74 for 74% off your VIP membership!

Merry Christmas!