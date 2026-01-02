This Might Have Been the Creepiest Line in Zohran Mamdani's Mayoral Address. And, Was this a Nazi Salute?

Zohran Mamdani is now the mayor of New York City. It’s a dark day for the city, as the man encapsulates every public policy that could destroy the Big Apple. The good news is that while we may be aghast at how wrong this man is for the city, his agenda notwithstanding, there are some things he can’t pass. Still, the principle remains—democratic socialism doesn’t work.

Scott covered the initial address, but this line stood out to me as inherently anti-American: “We will replace the frigidity of rugged individualism with the warmth of collectivism.”

"We will replace the frigidity of rugged individualism with the warmth of collectivism," says Mamdani — Ben Smith (@semaforben) January 1, 2026

Oh, double-plus good, good sir.

Also, based on the rules set forth by the liberal media and their social media influencers, this is a Nazi salute. Oh, we know it’s not, but these aren’t our rules. They’re yours. You went apoplectic over Elon Musk’s ‘give my heart to you’ gesture, so Mamdani is a Nazi.

Here’s a list of all the news networks who have not covered Zohran Mamdani’s salute:



- NYTimes

- CNN

- Washington Post

- MSNBC

- NPR

- USA Today

- Reuters

- Axios

- ABC News



Every single one of them wrote stories on Elon Musk’s “salute”…



…do you get it yet? pic.twitter.com/sCPWPdqTF1 — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) January 2, 2026

Can’t believe NYC voted in a Nazi mayor



pic.twitter.com/f0jtjpeIIc — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) January 2, 2026

Socialism perfectly summed up in just two tweets. pic.twitter.com/6aah7binX8 — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) January 2, 2026

You keep playing these games, liberals, and they always come back to bite you in the a**.

