Lefties Trying to Deport Nicki Minaj Because of Her TPUSA Appearance
San Francisco Just Started a Black Reparations Program
Tipsheet

This Might Have Been the Creepiest Line in Zohran Mamdani's Mayoral Address. And, Was this a Nazi Salute?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 02, 2026 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Zohran Mamdani is now the mayor of New York City. It’s a dark day for the city, as the man encapsulates every public policy that could destroy the Big Apple. The good news is that while we may be aghast at how wrong this man is for the city, his agenda notwithstanding, there are some things he can’t pass. Still, the principle remains—democratic socialism doesn’t work. 

Scott covered the initial address, but this line stood out to me as inherently anti-American: “We will replace the frigidity of rugged individualism with the warmth of collectivism.”

Oh, double-plus good, good sir.  

Also, based on the rules set forth by the liberal media and their social media influencers, this is a Nazi salute. Oh, we know it’s not, but these aren’t our rules. They’re yours. You went apoplectic over Elon Musk’s ‘give my heart to you’ gesture, so Mamdani is a Nazi.  

You keep playing these games, liberals, and they always come back to bite you in the a**. 

