Here's What We've Learned About the Leftist Judge Who Blocked Trump's Overhaul of the Dept. of Education

Matt Vespa
May 22, 2025
AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File

If there’s one thing you know, these district judges from the Biden era are insane. It’s not just James Boasberg, though he’s a Hall of Fame entry, but these clowns are not judges. They’re MSNBC commentator and DNC operatives with gavels and black robes, which should horrify us all. Boasberg was a clown. Judge Brian Murphy was another lefty cretin who was addicted to soft-on-crime antics; he blocked the latest deportations of illegals to South Sudan. Now, we have Myong J. Joun, who has an affinity for hating law enforcement and is addicted to the DEI stuff in the way Hunter Biden hits the crack pipe.

First, his order today blocking the Trump administration from overhauling the Department of Education (via NYT): 

A federal judge on Thursday blocked President Trump’s executive order aimed at dismantling the Education Department and ordered officials to reinstate thousands of fired employees in a ruling that marked at least a temporary setback for the president and his plans. 

The decision from Judge Myong J. Joun of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts was a preliminary injunction, meaning it will remain in force until the case is resolved or a higher court overturns it. 

The injunction was requested by a pair of school districts in Massachusetts, the American Federation of Teachers and 21 Democratic state attorneys general who sued Mr. Trump in March to block his executive order and reverse a massive round of layoffs. Judge Joun agreed with their argument that the actions equated to an illegal shutdown of the agency, which only Congress can abolish. 

“The record abundantly reveals that defendants’ true intention is to effectively dismantle the department without an authorizing statute,” Judge Joun wrote in his order. 

DHS Terminates Harvard's Student Visa Program. The University Responds. Leah Barkoukis
First, this guy was a member of the National Police Accountability Project. Don’t let that decade-plus of membership inactivity fool you; he was part of a leftist activist group that targets the police. If you support ending qualified immunity for law enforcement, it’s a dead giveaway. In 2007, he co-authored an amicus brief in the Scott v. Harris case, wherein a criminal tried to evade police via a car chase. The police stopped him by ramming his car off the road, which left the defendant wheelchair-bound. Joun, filing for NPAP, said this use of force was extreme. I got a summary judgment: don’t run from the police. Since the days of Bonnie and Clyde, we know that hasn’t ended well. Second, it wasn’t viewed that way; Joun’s side lost 8-1. 

Last, based on his questionnaire when he was nominated for the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts, it read he was the DEI chair for the Boston Municipal Court Committees. It should not shock anyone, but he’s also a registered Democrat. 

Hates cops, a DEI stooge, and a Democrat—no wonder why Biden liked him.

