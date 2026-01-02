Does the Minnesota Fraud Scandal Go All the Way to the Somali Government? It Sure Looks Like It.

Shortly before New Year's, we learned of several developments regarding Somalia and the ongoing fraud scandal involving the Somali community in Minnesota. The first is that the United Nations is letting Somalia lead the U.N. Security Council effective this month. As our own Jeff Charles wrote, that leadership will last a month under the Security Council's rotation policy but overlooks the rampant terrorism, piracy, and widespread violence in the African nation.

As leader of the Security Council, Somalia will be "responsible for calling and scheduling meetings — including emergency sessions" and represents the council to the media and other U.N. agencies.

It turns out that Somalia's Ambassador to the U.N., Abukar Dahir Osman, also was a "healthcare administrator" in Ohio, and that another healthcare company shared the same suit as Osman's company, along with multiple others at the same address.

Osman's company is Progressive Health Care Services, Inc. in Cincinnati, OH.

Somalia’s Ambassador to the UN Abukar Dahir Osman was a healthcare administrator in Ohio. There is another healthcare company in the SAME SUITE as his with a different name, and multiple others at the same address, all with Somali names



Of course… pic.twitter.com/sHv1aX1e5J — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 1, 2026

"Somalia's Ambassador to the U.N., Abukar Dahir Osman, was a healthcare administrator in Ohio," wrote LibsofTikTok. "There is another healthcare company in the same suite as his with a different name, and multiple others at the same address, all with Somali names."

This is absolutely insane, of course. But it doesn't stop there. It appears the fraud and corruption in Minnesota goes all the way to the top of Somalia's government, and not just to the U.N.

Somalia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdisalam Ali, also owns a healthcare company in Ohio.

Somalia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs owns a home healthcare company in Ohio. There’s two other healthcare companies in the same suite as his and multiple others at this address with Somali owners



What are the odds… pic.twitter.com/XdeXqjYeCt — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 1, 2026

"Holy smokes you will never believe this," wrote LibsofTikTok. "Somalia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs owns a home healthcare company in Ohio. There’s two other healthcare companies in the same suite as his and multiple others at this address with Somali owners."

Ali's companies, Ritechoice Healthcare Services and MedExpress Transportation, both operate in Toledo. Ali has a business partner, Abdul Surey, who has some interesting ties.

Somalia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs’ business partner in his healthcare company is Abdul J Surey.



It appears to be the same Abdul who works for a Somali money transfer who are accused of financing islamic t*rrorism.



Nothing to see here… https://t.co/Vc9GWFK5aq pic.twitter.com/Itu33nyfEr — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 1, 2026

"Somalia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs’ business partner in his healthcare company is Abdul J Surey," wrote LibsofTikTok. "It appears to be the same Abdul who works for a Somali money transfer who are accused of financing Islamic terrorism."

That company, Dahabshiil, once appealed a suspension of its money-transfer services by the Kenyan government. It is the biggest Africa-based money-transfer business, and back in 2015 Kenya froze its assets because of ties to Somali terror group al-Shabaab.

If that name sounds familiar, it should. Before Thanksgiving, Townhall reported that millions of American tax dollars were being sent to the terror organization from the Minnesota Somali community.

And now there's yet another connection: Ali owns yet another LLC that shares an address with Surey's money-transfer company.

Somalia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs who owns a healthcare company in Ohio receiving tax dollars, also owns another LLC with the SAME ADDRESS as the somali money transfer org accused of funding t*rrorism.



His business partner appears to work for the money transfer org too.… https://t.co/9QZIkGrGEl pic.twitter.com/mzLt0OI3S8 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 2, 2026

Dahabshiil, Inc. — that group Kenya once targeted for funding terrorism — listed its address as 227 Morse Road in Columbus, OH, on a certificate to amend a foreign corporation application for license. That same address was used by Ali for Salam Group, LLC.

This entire fraud scandal is much bigger, and much worse, than we initially thought.

"As we continue to peel back each layer of this onion. It just gets so much worse," wrote Dustin Grage on X. "People need to be investigated and prosecuted."

People need to be investigated and prosecuted. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 2, 2026

Yes, they do. There are many people who must be prosecuted and imprisoned for this. And the list keeps growing by the day.

