Tipsheet

Let's Talk About the Two Judges Who Ruled Against Trump's Mass Firings

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 02, 2025 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The judicial coup against President Donald Trump has been nothing short of remarkable. It’s also incredibly disturbing. Unelected crackpot district judges are far exceeding their authority, trying to dictate to the executive on matters of policy they have zero bearing on. With congressional Democrats largely ineffective due to a lack of strong leadership and message, these gavel clowns are the only obstacle to the Trump agenda, blocking initiatives 180-plus times since the start of his second presidency. We’re dealing with the budget reconciliation package right now, but once we get that passed, God-willing Congress must look to rein in these judges. The latest pair blocked the president’s efforts to streamline the bureaucracy. They’re both Democrat whack jobs, but one stands out more than the other. It’s not even close. 

First, here’s the news about their ruling; the Trump administration subsequently has asked the Supreme Court to intervene (via CBS News): 

President Trump's administration asked the Supreme Court on Monday to allow it to move forward with its plans to lay off thousands of federal workers at nearly two dozen agencies while a legal battle over the president's plans to drastically cut the size of the government moves forward. 

The Justice Department's request for emergency relief is the second in which it has asked the Supreme Court to intervene in the ongoing dispute over its efforts to execute reductions-in-force, or layoffs, across the executive branch. The administration initially asked the Supreme Court to halt a two-week temporary restraining order issued by U.S. District Judge Susan Illston, but withdrew its request after she granted longer relief last month. 

That preliminary injunction issued by Illston prevented the Trump administration from implementing planned reductions-in-force, placing employees on administrative leave and proceeding with job cuts that are already in motion. 

The Justice Department's latest request for the Supreme Court's intervention comes after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit declined last week to halt Illston's order, which would have allowed the administration to resume its efforts to sharply scale down the size of the federal workforce. 

We can thank Judges William Fletcher and Lucy Koh for this latest chapter in the coup against the president. Both are Democrats and have donated to Democratic campaigns—this isn’t unusual with this crowd. Still, Fletcher, a Clinton appointee, is one who was ‘woke’ before the Left made that into the daily war cry that’s left them in the political wilderness. 

Besides his opining that capital punishment is essentially racist, he ruled in 2025 that those in ICE detention must be afforded minimum wage. It gets better: Judge Fletcher called Remain in Mexico “baseless” and “illegal” in 2019. He’s been heavily involved with this aspect of immigration—all of which has been a horror show. As for Judge Koh, she was very much a COVID lockdown judge, which became a point of contention during her confirmation hearing. Judge Koh rejected a proposal by some religious leaders to hold Bible studies in their homes, which the Supreme Court eventually overturned. So, we got a pro-invasion judge and another who feels the same way and is also a bit iffy on religious and free speech grounds.

We’re dealing with MSNBC pundits dressed in black robes.  

