What the Hell Is Going on in Iran?
This Might Have Been the Creepiest Line in Zohran Mamdani's Mayoral Address. And,...
Here's the Image That Led to an Awkward Moment for This ESPN Host...
Does the Minnesota Fraud Scandal Go All the Way to the Somali Government?...
Did Washington Attorney General Nick Brown Just Threaten Journalists Investigating Fraud?
This Past Year Was Pretty Great. Here's a Wish List for 2026.
Pritzker's Pretzels
ICE Director Says Sanctuary Cities Fueled Minnesota’s Fraud Crisis
Lincoln: For Now, ‘Normal’ Will Have to Wait
On Immigration and Citizenship, Listen to George Washington
For Such a Time As This in Iran
Mamdani Promises Universal Childcare, Free Buses by Taxing the Wealthy
VIP
Lefties Trying to Deport Nicki Minaj Because of Her TPUSA Appearance
San Francisco Just Started a Black Reparations Program
Tipsheet

A German Woman Reportedly Wanted to Livestream How Safe It Was to be Out on NYE. Here's What Happened.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 02, 2026 6:30 AM
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

I believe the phrase is called “suicidal empathy,” and we saw that with this female livestreamer during New Year’s Eve in Germany. I don’t know what the point Kunshikitty was trying to make. Some alleged that she was doing this to show how safe Cologne was during this celebration.

Advertisement

Ten years ago, migrants committed a mass rape in the city, where almost 100 women were sexually assaulted by a horde of at least 1,000 men, mostly of North African or Arab descent. For Kunshikitty, her livestream ended with her being stoned by migrants. During the broadcast, she’s hit with a foreign object (via Breitbart): 

Shortly before the clock struck midnight, Cologne-based Twitch streamer Kunshikitty, who has nearly a quarter of a million followers on the platform, was broadcasting live in a bright pink outfit. As she was walking through a crowd of what appeared to be mostly foreign background men, she was struck in the head with an unidentified object. 

“Ow, ow, I got hit by something. I got hit in the head with something,” she said, according to the Bild newspaper.

Minutes later, she was struck again by what appeared to be a firecracker projectile, to which she replied: “I think if I were a two-meter-tall bouncer, they wouldn’t have done that.” She later said that she plans on filing a complaint to the police.

Recommended

What the Hell Is Going on in Iran? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CRIME GERMANY ISLAM MENTAL HEALTH TERRORISM

Import the third world, and you’ll get the third world. 

 

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code MERRY74 for 74% off your VIP membership!

Merry Christmas!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What the Hell Is Going on in Iran? Matt Vespa
This Might Have Been the Creepiest Line in Zohran Mamdani's Mayoral Address. And, Was this a Nazi Salute? Matt Vespa
Here's the Image That Led to an Awkward Moment for This ESPN Host on New Year's Eve Matt Vespa
How My 2025 Predictions Went – and Some Predictions for 2026 Kurt Schlichter
Pritzker's Pretzels Alan Joseph Bauer
Did Washington Attorney General Nick Brown Just Threaten Journalists Investigating Fraud? Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

What the Hell Is Going on in Iran? Matt Vespa
Advertisement