A German Woman Reportedly Wanted to Livestream How Safe It Was to be Out on NYE. Here's What Happened.

I believe the phrase is called “suicidal empathy,” and we saw that with this female livestreamer during New Year’s Eve in Germany. I don’t know what the point Kunshikitty was trying to make. Some alleged that she was doing this to show how safe Cologne was during this celebration.

Ten years ago, migrants committed a mass rape in the city, where almost 100 women were sexually assaulted by a horde of at least 1,000 men, mostly of North African or Arab descent. For Kunshikitty, her livestream ended with her being stoned by migrants. During the broadcast, she’s hit with a foreign object (via Breitbart):

🚨 JUST IN: Leftists are proven wrong again as a woman tries walking through 3rd world migrant-infested New Year's Eve in Germany, and gets ATTACKED by Islamic men MULTIPLE times



"Ow, ow!!"



This is what importing Islam looks like.



No more nice things.pic.twitter.com/5ELLbNTP6o — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 1, 2026

Shortly before the clock struck midnight, Cologne-based Twitch streamer Kunshikitty, who has nearly a quarter of a million followers on the platform, was broadcasting live in a bright pink outfit. As she was walking through a crowd of what appeared to be mostly foreign background men, she was struck in the head with an unidentified object. “Ow, ow, I got hit by something. I got hit in the head with something,” she said, according to the Bild newspaper. Minutes later, she was struck again by what appeared to be a firecracker projectile, to which she replied: “I think if I were a two-meter-tall bouncer, they wouldn’t have done that.” She later said that she plans on filing a complaint to the police.

Import the third world, and you’ll get the third world.

