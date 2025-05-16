Is This Why the Supreme Court Broke the Way It Did on the...
Is the White House About to Launch a Reality Show for Immigrants?
This Gun Rights Bill Is Moving Fast – But It's Not for You
Politico Columnist Denied Covering Up Joe Biden’s Mental Condition – Townhall Brought...
New Pope, Same Message
Tuberville Introduces Bill to Give Death Penalty to Illegals Who Kill Americans
VIP
Providence City Council Under Fire for Flying Palestinian Flag Linked to Hamas, Sparking...
Prosecutor Under Fire After Illegal Alien Kills Colorado Teen in Crash, Gets Probation
SCOTUS Sides With Illegal Alien Criminals in Alien Enemies Act Case
VIP
Trump's Numbers Improving in the Polls
As GOP Faces Defections, Trump, White House Issue Key Reminders About 'Big, Beautiful...
Youngkin Slams Liberal Northern Virginia County for Obstructing ICE
'I Can't Believe It': Scott Jennings Just Got Democrats to Make a Stunning...
VIP
There’s Been Another Update in the Saga About Transgenders Serving in the Military
Tipsheet

Sorry, Dems, If This Happens, There Will Be More Questions About Joe Biden's Health

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 16, 2025 5:15 PM
Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP

Joe Biden’s mental health, the obvious decline, and the extensive cover-up by Democrats and the members of the media aren’t going away anytime soon. This was a years-long campaign of public deception. No excuse or apology’s going to be satisfactory. There’s no forgive-and-forget here: there are members of the media especially, who lied to us for years, willingly, to keep the Democrats in power, even as Joe Biden became a bowl of mush. 

Advertisement

President Trump officially gave Attorney General Pam Bondi the go-ahead to release the audio tapes that the Biden Justice Department tried to bury concerning the investigation Robert Hur led regarding Joe Biden’s mishandling of classified information, for which the man is guilty; he’s on tape alluding to where these sensitive materials are with his ghostwriter. Biden left such documents at multiple locations as well, which muddied the Democrats’ messaging over Donald Trump and the post-FBI ransacking at Mar-a-Lago. 

Hur interviewed the president and noted his spotty memory. It became the official reason for the lack of pressing charges. Per department policy, Hur had to inform Merrick Garland of mitigating circumstances that could prevent a conviction. Biden being half-brain-dead was it.  

It’s one thing if we or another conservative outlet claims Biden’s mental health. It’s another when it’s affixed with the seal of the Department of Justice. Hur wasn’t swayed. His testimony before Congress after days of attacks on his character was anti-climactic. He was a credible official. Democrats lost this one, but they kept pushing the mentally sharp lie.  

Recommended

SCOTUS Sides With Illegal Alien Criminals in Alien Enemies Act Case Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

This was the exit ramp, the escape hatch. If Democrats wanted to ditch Biden, this was their moment to do so, but they didn’t, and now we have Trump back in the White House. 

The only remaining question is if Pam Bondi is going to do it. Her office has the Epstein Files but has yet to release those filed to the public, despite a declaration that she’d do so. These tapes have nothing to do with protecting the privacy of victims. It shouldn’t be a lengthy process. Release the tapes, Ms. Bondi. 

If she does, all hope of Democrats wanting to move past this story quickly dies. It also rehashes the cover-up, along with roping in Biden DOJ officials who tried to bury these tapes and the transcriptions. Biden’s personal attorney opened this door, too, when he said Hur’s report isn’t what he remembered during the interview.  

Release the tapes. 

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

SCOTUS Sides With Illegal Alien Criminals in Alien Enemies Act Case Sarah Arnold
Is This Why the Supreme Court Broke the Way It Did on the Alien Enemies Act Case? Matt Vespa
'I Can't Believe It': Scott Jennings Just Got Democrats to Make a Stunning Admission on Trump Rebecca Downs
Not Even Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino Was Ready for Kash Patel to Drop This News Matt Vespa
Bruce Springsteen Rants About Trump Overseas — Then Trump Drops a Nuke on Him Jeff Charles
The Supreme Court Just Issued a Landmark Ruling on Police Shootings Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
SCOTUS Sides With Illegal Alien Criminals in Alien Enemies Act Case Sarah Arnold
Advertisement