Sorry, Dems, If This Happens, There Will Be More Questions About Joe Biden's Health

Joe Biden’s mental health, the obvious decline, and the extensive cover-up by Democrats and the members of the media aren’t going away anytime soon. This was a years-long campaign of public deception. No excuse or apology’s going to be satisfactory. There’s no forgive-and-forget here: there are members of the media especially, who lied to us for years, willingly, to keep the Democrats in power, even as Joe Biden became a bowl of mush.

President Trump officially gave Attorney General Pam Bondi the go-ahead to release the audio tapes that the Biden Justice Department tried to bury concerning the investigation Robert Hur led regarding Joe Biden’s mishandling of classified information, for which the man is guilty; he’s on tape alluding to where these sensitive materials are with his ghostwriter. Biden left such documents at multiple locations as well, which muddied the Democrats’ messaging over Donald Trump and the post-FBI ransacking at Mar-a-Lago.

Hur interviewed the president and noted his spotty memory. It became the official reason for the lack of pressing charges. Per department policy, Hur had to inform Merrick Garland of mitigating circumstances that could prevent a conviction. Biden being half-brain-dead was it.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Pam Bondi can release the Biden/Robert Hur tape if she wants.



It's time. pic.twitter.com/Kh6SoktWj9

It’s one thing if we or another conservative outlet claims Biden’s mental health. It’s another when it’s affixed with the seal of the Department of Justice. Hur wasn’t swayed. His testimony before Congress after days of attacks on his character was anti-climactic. He was a credible official. Democrats lost this one, but they kept pushing the mentally sharp lie.

This was the exit ramp, the escape hatch. If Democrats wanted to ditch Biden, this was their moment to do so, but they didn’t, and now we have Trump back in the White House.

The only remaining question is if Pam Bondi is going to do it. Her office has the Epstein Files but has yet to release those filed to the public, despite a declaration that she’d do so. These tapes have nothing to do with protecting the privacy of victims. It shouldn’t be a lengthy process. Release the tapes, Ms. Bondi.

If she does, all hope of Democrats wanting to move past this story quickly dies. It also rehashes the cover-up, along with roping in Biden DOJ officials who tried to bury these tapes and the transcriptions. Biden’s personal attorney opened this door, too, when he said Hur’s report isn’t what he remembered during the interview.

Release the tapes.