Oh Look, It's the Transcript of Biden's Chat With His Biographer That the Feds Said They Never Had

The Biden Justice Department is beyond shameless. The timing of this discovery is beyond suspicious, given how secrecy has become a hallmark characteristic of this presidency. The discussions Biden had with his biographer and the related transcripts have been found despite the Justice Department attesting they never had them. It’s no wonder why the DOJ had a ‘hey, looky, here’ moment: Biden is no longer running, so there's no need to stonewall every news outlet activist that’s filed a FOIA claim in this matter.

The Biden classified document investigation, which was the first major exposure of Biden’s mentally declining state, ended with no charges against the president for mishandling sensitive materials due to his age and bad memory, which triggered Democrats. In retrospect, the intense reaction was a red flag. Biden’s attorney opened the door for calls to release the audio tapes of Biden’s interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur, who has been vindicated in this saga. Biden quit the race on Sunday.

Yet, one piece of evidence in this review related to Biden sharing classified materials with his biographer, Mark Zwonitzer, regarding the Obama administration’s plan to increase our footprint in Afghanistan in 2009. Zwonitzer destroyed his tapes with Biden when he discovered they could become roped into the investigation. If you forgot, this would be considered obstruction, but Democrats protect their own. The Justice Department later discovered a few electronic files containing Zwonitzer's conversations with Biden. It amounted to about 117 pages of transcription, where classified information was disclosed (via Politico):

The Justice Department told a federal judge late Monday that it has located transcripts it previously denied having of President Joe Biden’s talks with a biographer that played a role in the recently completed criminal investigation into Biden’s handling of classified material before he became president. In the wake of a report special counsel Robert Hur issued in February that described Biden as “a well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory,” the Justice Department has been swamped with Freedom of Information Act requests and lawsuits demanding access to various records related to Hur’s probe. […] At a hearing last month, DOJ lawyers handling one Freedom of Information case told U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich that it would be highly time-consuming to process other audio files containing Biden’s interviews with writer Mark Zwonitzer. The attorneys said those recordings stretched to 70 hours and reviewing audio for potential classified material is far more difficult than written material. “We don’t have some transcript that’s been created by the special counsel that we can attest to its accuracy,” Justice Department lawyer Cameron Silverberg told Friedrich at the June 18 hearing on a suit brought by the conservative Heritage Foundation. However, Silverberg said in a court filing Monday night that the department “in the past few days” confirmed that Hur’s office had transcripts made of a portion of Biden’s discussions with Zwonitzer, which occurred as Biden worked with him on memoirs published in 2007 and 2017. Prosecutors determined that some of those conversations contained classified information, although they were barred by Justice Department policy from pursuing charges against a sitting president and said they would not have done so in any event because of the imprecision of Biden’s memory and other factors. “In the past few days…the Department located six electronic files, consisting of a total of 117 pages, that appeared to be verbatim transcripts of a small subset of the Biden-Zwonitzer audio recordings created for the SCO by a court-reporting service,” Silverberg wrote in the new filing. In its efforts to wade through the records being demanded by conservative groups and news organizations, the Justice Department also reversed itself on another matter, the new filing reveals.

All you can do is sit there and be amazed that some people find this behavior normal.

Once Biden left, 'We don't have the tapes' quickly turned into 'Oh, look what we found in the basement.' You know the game here.

The Justice Department has intervened in investigations involving Biden family members, Hunter Biden specifically, regarding his probe by the IRS into his tax issues. The FBI is dispatching agents to the homes of pro-life activists and those who share anti-Biden memes on social media. And they’ve buried information vital to the public and national interest concerning the president and how he treats state secrets, along with the mental health questions that got confirmed for everyone else on June 27. The tapes of Hur's interview should be released next, but I doubt it. I bet they’re as bad as the Democrats think they’ll be.