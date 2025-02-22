There Was No Way the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Was...
CNN Now Says DOGE's Work Is Hurting Trump. There's No Way.

Matt Vespa
February 22, 2025
I don’t even need to explain to you why this is wrong. There’s no way there’s been this much of a shift. The media got the memo: start attacking Trump again because everything he’s doing is being well-received by the voters. So, CNN highlighted the four lefty polls showing Trump’s declining approval to manufacture a fake narrative that the nation is turning against him. The overall aggregate still has him with a higher approval rating. Now, they’re saying the Department of Government Efficiency's (DOGE) work is hurting Trump:

Nope.

It's almost hilarious—who’s being polled here? Of course, Democrats don’t like DOGE—all federal workers are Democrats. Sorry, Harry, this is why no one believes CNN, and while you were on a nice streak—you caved to network pressure. Also, you did a segment on how Trump transformed the electorate this week. Which is it, man?

ABC News revealed that Trump was at the height of his power.

Frank Luntz’s focus group of Democrats said they love what Trump is doing regarding spending cuts and shrinking the bureaucracy. They did say they wished Trump were friendlier, but that’s an aside. The focus group from Arizona was also delighted with DOGE’s work. Some participants were also happy that Trump was protecting women's sports, too.

The media just got caught peddling a total lie. We know your game. The party’s over. Myth busted.


 

