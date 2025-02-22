CNN Now Says DOGE's Work Is Hurting Trump. There's No Way.

I don’t even need to explain to you why this is wrong. There’s no way there’s been this much of a shift. The media got the memo: start attacking Trump again because everything he’s doing is being well-received by the voters. So, CNN highlighted the four lefty polls showing Trump’s declining approval to manufacture a fake narrative that the nation is turning against him. The overall aggregate still has him with a higher approval rating. Now, they’re saying the Department of Government Efficiency's (DOGE) work is hurting Trump:

"The American people are... angry. And they're rising up..."

Polls show Musk/Doge is hurting Trump more than helping.



Trump opponents say Musk & Doge cuts are the top worst thing he's done so far! Twice as many Dems than GOP list Musk/Doge as the top action Trump has taken. pic.twitter.com/1iHAFAUUGQ — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) February 21, 2025

Nope.

It's almost hilarious—who’s being polled here? Of course, Democrats don’t like DOGE—all federal workers are Democrats. Sorry, Harry, this is why no one believes CNN, and while you were on a nice streak—you caved to network pressure. Also, you did a segment on how Trump transformed the electorate this week. Which is it, man?

"Holy smokes... Whoa... We're living in A Different World..."



Trump's had a net positive approval rating for all 21 days of his 2nd term vs. just 11 days during his entire 1st term!



Big reason? 70% say he's doing what he promised vs. just 46% who felt that way by April 2017. pic.twitter.com/Tj3jSAv0rL — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) February 10, 2025

ABC News revealed that Trump was at the height of his power.

Frank Luntz’s focus group of Democrats said they love what Trump is doing regarding spending cuts and shrinking the bureaucracy. They did say they wished Trump were friendlier, but that’s an aside. The focus group from Arizona was also delighted with DOGE’s work. Some participants were also happy that Trump was protecting women's sports, too.

🚨NEW: @FrankLuntz says former Biden, Clinton voters who flipped to Trump in 2024 "love" how fast he's moving 🚨



"They love the pace of change. They were very fed up over the last four years. They wanted action ... results. They looked at prices ... affordability ...… pic.twitter.com/oTl0EDs3mx — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) February 17, 2025

CNN interviewed eleven Arizonans who voted for Biden in 2020 and Trump in 2024.



All eleven said they support the job President Trump has done in his first month in office.



"He got transgenders out of women's sports, that's number one!"



Dana Bash did not seem very pleased. pic.twitter.com/QobAXHPiSw — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) February 17, 2025

The media just got caught peddling a total lie. We know your game. The party’s over. Myth busted.

Rachel Maddow just proved once again that she’s the most dishonest person on TV.



She cherry-picked two polls to claim Trump’s approval rating is taking a nosedive while ignoring all the ones showing that the American people still support him.



“Less than a month ago, it looked… pic.twitter.com/L3EoLLGegg — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) February 21, 2025

Weird. Carville said a collapse was happening. https://t.co/HHMeMw9RIa — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) February 22, 2025



