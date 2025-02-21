Former WSJ Columnist Explains Why the Libs She Knows Are Happy Trump Won
Are Trump's Approval Ratings Dropping? HA HA HA HA ... No.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 21, 2025 7:00 AM
The newsroom issued the memo: Start peddling some bad stuff about Trump because he’s making changes that are too popular, and he’s doing them too fast. The Left is desperate for a body blow. They have yet to land one: all his supposed controversial nominees were confirmed. Kash Patel is now the new FBI director. The Department of Government Efficiency highlights meaningful cuts, with Trump making headway in slashing the federal workforce.

The power of the liberal media has never been more degraded, and the institution has never been more ignored. Their time is over. The cycle of self-immolation that occurred with COVID, the Hunter Biden laptop, and the Russian collusion hoax is over; voters have gone elsewhere for information. 

So, what’s the latest narrative: Trump’s approval ratings are cratering, especially on the economy. No, they’re not. There’s no way that Trump has reached the height of his power, which was last week, to be in free fall. CNN and MSNBC, no shock, were peddling this nonsense yesterday. 

We can follow the polling, too, guys. You took the four polls showing a decline, the surveys that are the more liberal, too. So, yeah, sure. Trump is in FrEeFaLl. What a joke.

Democrats in focus groups like what Trump is doing with DOGE. They like the pace of the action, the swift cuts to wasteful spending, and the government workforce. No way these voters’ minds changed that quickly. We’re at the one-month mark, guys. I know it seems longer because Trump has done more in 30 days than Biden could manage in 30 months, but none of these polls should be taken seriously. 

The lying press is at it again.

Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

