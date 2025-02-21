Are Trump's Approval Ratings Dropping? HA HA HA HA ... No.

The newsroom issued the memo: Start peddling some bad stuff about Trump because he’s making changes that are too popular, and he’s doing them too fast. The Left is desperate for a body blow. They have yet to land one: all his supposed controversial nominees were confirmed. Kash Patel is now the new FBI director. The Department of Government Efficiency highlights meaningful cuts, with Trump making headway in slashing the federal workforce.

Advertisement

The power of the liberal media has never been more degraded, and the institution has never been more ignored. Their time is over. The cycle of self-immolation that occurred with COVID, the Hunter Biden laptop, and the Russian collusion hoax is over; voters have gone elsewhere for information.

So, what’s the latest narrative: Trump’s approval ratings are cratering, especially on the economy. No, they’re not. There’s no way that Trump has reached the height of his power, which was last week, to be in free fall. CNN and MSNBC, no shock, were peddling this nonsense yesterday.

Rachel Maddow just proved once again that she’s the most dishonest person on TV.



She cherry-picked two polls to claim Trump’s approval rating is taking a nosedive while ignoring all the ones showing that the American people still support him.



“Less than a month ago, it looked… pic.twitter.com/L3EoLLGegg — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) February 21, 2025

The last day has been the worst polling day for Trump during his entire 2nd term.



-4 polls show his net approval rating underwater like The Little Mermaid.

-The 3 polls with a trend line show his ratings going down.

-His one time strength (the economy) is now a weakness. pic.twitter.com/l9IQOhXS9K — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) February 20, 2025

We can follow the polling, too, guys. You took the four polls showing a decline, the surveys that are the more liberal, too. So, yeah, sure. Trump is in FrEeFaLl. What a joke.

"Holy smokes... Whoa... We're living in A Different World..."



Trump's had a net positive approval rating for all 21 days of his 2nd term vs. just 11 days during his entire 1st term!



Big reason? 70% say he's doing what he promised vs. just 46% who felt that way by April 2017. pic.twitter.com/Tj3jSAv0rL — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) February 10, 2025

🚨NEW: @FrankLuntz says former Biden, Clinton voters who flipped to Trump in 2024 "love" how fast he's moving 🚨



"They love the pace of change. They were very fed up over the last four years. They wanted action ... results. They looked at prices ... affordability ...… pic.twitter.com/oTl0EDs3mx — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) February 17, 2025

Democrats in focus groups like what Trump is doing with DOGE. They like the pace of the action, the swift cuts to wasteful spending, and the government workforce. No way these voters’ minds changed that quickly. We’re at the one-month mark, guys. I know it seems longer because Trump has done more in 30 days than Biden could manage in 30 months, but none of these polls should be taken seriously.

The lying press is at it again.