Did You Catch What the Latest Polls Also Revealed About the Trump Agenda?

Democrats are likely to remain in their state of befuddlement, though the recent polling is a flaring sign that their strategy in opposing the policies of Donald Trump is way off. Actually, it’s not about Trump; most of the hate has been directed at Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency. The Democrats have thus far decided to defend government waste, hosting a series of cringe-worthy rallies and political stunts that haven’t moved the needle one bit.

NEW - Trump Job approval poll



🟢 Approve 55% (+12)

🟤 Disapprove 43%



Last poll (2/6) - Approve +6



RMG #B - 3000 RV - 2/14 — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) February 16, 2025

ABC News’ Jon Karl noted that Trump was at the height of his power, as every significant policy action item for the Trump administration had a public mandate. On mass deportations, acknowledging that there are only two genders, expanding oil and gas production, and declaring the southern border crisis an emergency—all are supported by 60 percent of the American people. It blows apart the narrative that Trump's agenda creates a constitutional crisis, huh? It's not. You know that already, but we have polling to prove it.

WATCH: ABC's Jon Karl: "Donald Trump's favorability rating is actually HIGHER than it ever was the first time around."

— 63% favor the government recognizing only two sexes

— 60% favor deporting illegal immigrants

— 60% favor expanding oil and gas production pic.twitter.com/fxuoOZGFAz — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) February 16, 2025

Oh, and did I mention this was during an interview with Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), who was left speechless?

The Democrats, as of now, have nothing. They were thoroughly defeated in the 2024 election. They're in the wilderness, and for now, they have no plan to get back on track. I wish we could say they'll be lost forever, but they'll eventually find their footing because if there's another thing we also know, it's that the GOP can fumble the ball at the goal line.