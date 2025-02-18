Pollster: Biden-to-Trump Voters Love This Aspect About the Second Trump Presidency

Frank Luntz is waiting for Democrats to put out something so he can go about his business testing messaging and communications strategies. Thus far, they haven’t done it, and there could be a simple reason: There’s nothing they can really attack President Trump on that won’t end up with massive blowback. Trump is at the height of his power, with core tenets of his agenda boasting 60 percent voter support.

Luntz had a focus group with Biden-to-Trump voters, and their reactions shocked CNN host Brianna Keilar: They love what Trump is doing. The caveat is that they wish the president were a little more polite in his remarks, but his actions—they’re hardcore for what he’s doing—is slashing spending, securing the border, and reducing the fat in DC through the Department of Government Efficiency.

🚨NEW: @FrankLuntz says former Biden, Clinton voters who flipped to Trump in 2024 "love" how fast he's moving 🚨



"They love the pace of change. They were very fed up over the last four years. They wanted action ... results. They looked at prices ... affordability ...… pic.twitter.com/oTl0EDs3mx — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) February 17, 2025

“They love the pace of change. They were very fed up over the last four years. They wanted action. They wanted results,” said Luntz. “They looked at prices. They looked at affordability. They looked at immigration. And they didn't see anything happening. They still don't like what he says, but they like what he does.”

"Trump 2.0's pace of change could be the new normal that voters expect from any future president," tweeted Luntz.

These voters have warmly received the pace and the “break stuff” mentality, and they’re Democrats (via Newsweek):

And it's not just those hardcore MAGA voters who have stuck with Trump through thick and thin who are responding positively to the speed and sweep of the new administration. Alan Shindelman, a photographer in New York City, told Newsweek that while he doesn't necessarily agree with everything he's seen from the second Trump term so far, there's been "a lot of movement and action, and I think that's a healthy thing for the country." "Sure, a lot of the policies maybe are not exactly what was promised or the best thing in my personal opinion, but at least I can clearly see [Trump] is there," Shindelman said. "The administration is there to do work." Polling suggests Shindelman is not alone. Trump is putting up some of his personal best approval ratings, according to polling aggregators like RealClearPolitics and FiveThirtyEight (though he still remains underwater — just barely — in those trackers). Many in the typically liberal Reddit community have also backed that argument, populating various subreddits with comments like, "Whether you like him or dislike him he did a lot of what he said he's going to do his first week. For some people that's bad for some that's good. I feel mostly happy with his first week and glad he's more aggressive this time around." Others left remarks like, "It's exactly what I voted to happen," and "So I won't try and speak for all of his supporters. But I will say this. He IS acting on all of his campaign promises the best he can so far. If they voted for him for any reason other than he's a guy I'm sure they are happy."

Promises made, promises kept for the MAGA crowd, and ‘hey, he’s rude, but he’s doing stuff I support’ from Democrats Luntz spoke to—that’s a win. And it provides another obstacle for the Democratic strategist class that’s beyond lost.