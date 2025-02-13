Reform Groups Laud Trump for Purging the Cancers at the FBI

It doesn’t go far enough in my book. Still, the Federal Bureau of Investigation purges are precisely what’s needed to restore credibility to the agency beset with allegations of political bias and corruption. This much-needed ‘Saturday Night Massacre’ like event first started last January with several top officials and dozens of agents being shown the exit.

Advertisement

There would be mass firings at the FBI, no matter what. This bureau has acted like the Democrats’ personal Gestapo. They tried to get Trump through an any-means-necessary approach, and they failed. The number of agents devoted to taking down Mr. Trump was ridiculously high; around 40 percent of the agency was dedicated to the shoddy and politically motivated investigations into the January 6 protestors. No wonder why so many terrorists and child sex predators evaded capture.

Kash Patel, who Trump nominated to take over the FBI, is likely heading for confirmation, barring any setbacks. Still, the initial trimming for the deep state fat should provide some berth to correct the ship within the J. Edgar Hoover Building. Some government reform groups love the facelift the FBI received in recent weeks.

‼️Important Clarification: 88 is the number of FBI agents and top managers who ACTUALLY were walked out of their offices today, including those at the Washington Field Office, Palm Beach, and Miami FBI offices. That number also includes special agents in charge of various field… https://t.co/RUNtH76H1p — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) February 1, 2025

“Though the firings at the bureau were a difficult decision to make, removing the rogue top brass at the FBI and the agents under them is the right first step toward reform,” said James Fitzpatrick of the Center to Advance Security in America. “A broken system requires real accountability for those involved. Now is not the time to rearrange the boardroom seating to make it look like change is happening.”

“The fact is that, for our FBI to live up to its reputation as the greatest law enforcement agency in the world, the cuts were necessary to ensure the FBI works for the American people,” he added. “If you are a government official going against your oath to the Constitution and America herself, you should not have a job in government.”

Richard Stout of Reform the Bureau said that the ongoing politicization and mismanagement of the personnel provided cause for the initial firings.

“As we have learned over the past month, the mismanagement of resources and politicization at the bureau has undoubtedly contributed to the public’s plummeting trust in the FBI,” he said. “While we think that much of the reform effort going forward will require internal procedural and policy changes, removing those decision-makers who charted the course is a great first step.”

And that’s the key phrase right there: “first step.” There appear to be some bad apples that remain at the bureau. Immigration and Customs Enforcement have had two significant raids leaked to the media. The one allegedly responsible for spilling the beans on the raid in Aurora, Colorado, has been identified and might be facing criminal charges. The one that the Los Angeles Times revealed backed up with sensitive documents has infuriated border czar Tom Homan. Attorney General Pam Bondi also promised to be hell on wheels against these leakers. Homan said recently that the leaks were coming from within, where some of the roads regarding the leaks lead back to the FBI.

Advertisement