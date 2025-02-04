FBI's Latest Lawsuit Is Such a Deep State Move

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is suing the Justice Department, blocking them from compiling the list of agents who worked on the anti-Trump cases that have engulfed the bureau for years. The cases that went nowhere turned to vapor when Donald J. Trump completed the most remarkable political comeback in American history. The Trump White House is cleansing the FBI and the DOJ of the cancers that have sullied the reputation of the institution, which had become a personal police force for the Democratic Party, specifically Joe Biden.

Advertisement

And, of course, the agents who filed this legal action remain anonymous. It’s such a deep-state move that shows the FBI is in total panic mode. There’s nothing they can do to stop this action. They can delay, but this is going to happen. And agents who worked on these witch hunts better realize that they’re either going to be fired or reassigned to the rubber room. (via Politico):

FBI agents who worked on cases stemming from the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol — or the criminal investigations of President Donald Trump — have filed a class action lawsuit to block Justice Department leadership from assembling lists of agents they say will be used as part of a retaliation campaign. The agents, who brought the federal suit anonymously, included screenshots of a three-page survey they say DOJ leadership intends to use to identify thousands of agents who worked on the politically sensitive cases. According to the lawsuit, the agents are fearful that the Trump-led Justice Department will disseminate the lists publicly or use them to exact punishment against employees deemed disloyal. “Plaintiffs legitimately fear that the information being compiled will be accessed by persons who are not authorized to have access to it,” they argue. “Plaintiffs further assert that even if they are not targeted for termination, they may face other retaliatory acts such as demotion, denial of job opportunities or denial of promotions in the future.” The suit was filed in federal court in Washington on Tuesday around the same time as a deadline the Justice Department set for the FBI to identify all its personnel who worked on Jan. 6-related cases or investigations. It’s unclear what DOJ officials plan to do with the names, but some prosecutors and FBI leaders deemed untrustworthy by Trump appointees have already been fired.

My suggestion is that they should quit.