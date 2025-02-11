Tom Homan Has a Clue Where the ICE Leaks Are Coming From...and It's Not Surprising

Secretary of Defense Hegseth Ends the Woke Games at Fort Bragg
Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 11, 2025 12:35 AM
President Donald J. Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, has a leaker problem. It reared its ugly head when Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids in Aurora, Colorado, were made public. It happened again over the weekend, with The Los Angeles Times being tipped off on a massive ICE raid in the city in the coming days and having sensitive documents to corroborate the operation.  

Leaks in government aren’t new, and they were pervasive under the first Trump presidency. With the Left’s affinity for illegal immigration, there was no doubt some self-righteous and unelected clown was going to tip off the public. Homan says that in the search for the leaker, some of the trails lead back to the FBI. The person who leaked the Aurora operation has been identified.  

Well, look, we think it's coming from inside. We know the first leak of Aurora is under current investigation. We think we identified that person. 

The California leak, Secretary Noem, she's correct on some of the information we are receiving tends to lead toward the FBI. 

I talked to the Deputy Attorney General all this weekend. They've opened up a criminal investigation and they have promised that not only will this person lose their job and lose their pension, they will go to jail. 

It’s putting federal agents at risk. Homan said there’s going to be a time when one of these guys will not care, stick around, and ambush officers. It’s not a game; those who leak these raids will face criminal charges.  

He also vowed to bulldoze sanctuary cities. 

