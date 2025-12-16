CNN's Scott Jennings Had the Perfect Response to This Silly Talking Point About Trump and Rob Reiner

President Trump torched Rob Reiner, which led to many criticizing his Truth Social post about the murder of the famed Hollywood filmmaker. Reiner, along with his wife, Michele, was found stabbed to death inside their Brentwood home. Their son, Nick, known for his violent outbursts and behavior, along with multiple stints in rehab, was arrested for the killings. He’s been booked, charged with murder, and held on a $4 million bond.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social Post 09:51 AM EST 12/15/25 pic.twitter.com/dlVxHGFhkx — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) December 15, 2025

The president’s post sparked a firestorm, and he reiterated his point in the Oval Office. Look, when someone calls you a Nazi for years and dies, you’re not going to feel bad. Is he losing his base over the Reiner comments? No. He’s not, and the people cited are spineless anti-Trump clowns, like Adam Kinzinger. CNN pitched this point to Scott Jennings, who took a hatchet to it in less than 60 seconds. No, the president isn’t losing his base over bashing Rob Reiner—is this a serious point?

Scott Jennings understands Trump’s bond with his voters better than any media narrative ever could.



As the CNN panel melted down claiming Trump was “losing his base” over comments about Rob Reiner, @ScottJenningsKY calmly dismantled the premise — reminding them this script has… pic.twitter.com/odaimbgQCb — Overton (@overton_news) December 16, 2025

SARA SIDNER, Host: Former Congressman Adam Kinzinger said after Trump’s post, to still support him is nothing short of insane….what do you think of that? SCOTT JENNINGS: Well, A, I don’t take any political advice from Adam Kinzinger, and I wouldn’t advise anybody to do that. B, look, I’ve been hearing for ten years that Trump’s going to lose his base over this or that or the other, and for millions upon millions of Republicans who support what he’s doing, who have lived through the last ten years, they have learned to take Donald Trump for who he is, all in, all the time. And they are very appreciative of what he’s doing for the country. They like what he’s done on taxes. They like what he’s doing on immigration. They like that he lives up to his campaign promises. But we’re living through another moment here where a bunch of people are going to come out and make predictions about Trump and the base and this and that. And the reality is it’s not true. There are going to be a lot of people who don’t like this statement, and they’re going to assess the state of American politics and assess the alternative and say, I knew what I was signing up for when I voted for him three times, and I’m going to ride it out. Even an unlikely voice agreed. ANA NAVARRO: I actually agree with Scott.

The Trump moment is here for a while longer, liberals. We’re not going anywhere, and neither is his base. This post will also be forgotten by Christmas. Unseelmy? Maybe to some, but nothing we haven't seen or heard from this president regarding people he loathes.

