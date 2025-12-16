This Is What JD Vance Had to Say About That Vanity Fair Hit...
New FBI Memos Drop New Bombshell About the Mar-a-Lago Ransacking

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | December 16, 2025 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Terry Renna

It was the raid that clinched Donald J. Trump's Republican nomination. It was August of 2022—no one was really running for it—but it was his without question. Federal agents had ransacked his home over fears that classified materials were on the premises. It was such a grand operation with solid evidence that the president was convicted of…oh wait; he wasn’t. That special counsel probe led by anti-Trump lawyer Jack Smith got tossed along with his election interference gambit. People acted as if the nuclear codes were on the coffee table. They weren’t. Now, new FBI documents show that there was some hesitation at the agency over this operation—not everyone at the bureau thought there was no probable cause for the raid (via JustTheNews):

Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel are preparing to turn over to Congress bombshell emails showing the FBI warned that the Biden Justice Department did not have probable cause to raid President Donald Trump‘s home at Mar-a-Lago, but prosecutors proceeded anyways, Just the News has learned. 

The emails are to be turned over as early as Tuesday to the Senate and House Judiciary committees, ahead of a planned deposition Wednesday from ex-special prosecutor Jack Smith, who inherited the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case just months after the August 2022 raid of Trump's home that rocked the political world ahead of the 2024 election. 

The memos show the FBI's Washington field office "does not believe they established probable cause" prior to raiding Trump's Florida home, according to one source with direct knowledge of the memos about to be turned over to Congress. 

It has long been rumored that some FBI agents disagreed with the decision to raid Trump's home to look for classified documents at the request of the National Archives. 

But the soon-to-be released emails will chronicle the specific concerns that DOJ under President Joe Biden had not met the standard for a search warrant, but proceeded anyway, officials said. 

Now, given that both Biden and Trump had sensitive documents controversies, let’s again come back to this circus. If anything, the sensitive documents that some at the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) believed were at the residence, including state-dinner menus, were secured. The Secret Service was on-site, unlike Joe Biden’s classified document kerfuffle, where the half-brain-dead president left classified materials in multiple locations unsecured, one of which was his garage at his Delaware home. They were files about the 2009 Afghan surge, among other things.  

It's also been alleged that the Biden DOJ believed the binder on the Russian collusion investigation, first compiled by House investigators, might be located at Mar-a-Lago. It contains a lot of dirty laundry about the deep state’s actions against the president. So, the classified documents search/ransacking was a cover for that operation. The binder wasn't there. It's been missing since 2021. 

