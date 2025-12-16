CNN's Scott Jennings Had the Perfect Response to This Silly Talking Point About...
Here Are the Charges Nick Reiner Faces in the Deaths of Rob and...
VIP
Dear New York Times: Jane Austen Does Not Need ‘X-Rated’ Help to Endure
Are Democrats Getting Desperate About Epstein?
Why Johnny Can't Read
U.S. Military Strikes Three More Narco-Terrorist Vessels in the Eastern Pacific
Trans-Marine Veteran Arrested in Connection to New Years Eve Terror Plot: Said He...
President Trump Orders a Full Blockade of Sanctioned Venezuelan Oil Tankers
You Won't Believe What the Minneapolis Police Chief Invoked to Defend Illegal Immigrants
18 States Sue Trump Administration Over $100K H-1B Visa Fee, Calling It 'Unlawful'
These RINO Senators Backed a Bill Seeking to Overturn Trump Executive Order on...
VIP
Bondi Beach Horror Sparks Fiery Criticism From Holocaust Survivor’s Daughter, Injured in T...
Jewish Couple Killed Trying to Stop Gunman: The First Victims of the Antisemitic...
HHS Opens Investigation Into Minnesota Fraud
Tipsheet

Brown University Was Asked About Why Some Web Pages Are Being Scrubbed. The Answer Was a Disaster.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | December 16, 2025 9:00 PM
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Stop going in front of the cameras, guys. Enough. Shut it down. Shut it down until people whose brain capacity that doesn’t mirror that of Joe Biden can deliver answers to simple questions about this attack. Over the weekend, someone entered the engineering building a Brown University and opened fire on students. Two were killed at least another eight were wounded. How did the shooter get into the building? We don’t know. We don’t have a person of interest, a motive, or even a good image of the suspect. 

Advertisement

“I don’t know” is the answer that predominates these shambolic pressers. Christina Paxson, the university president, is more ornamentation than she is a source of information. The police chief is just as useless, with Mayor Brett Smiley incapable of seizing the moment. The man complained about being tired—I’d hope so sir. There’s a shooter on the loose who’s armed, dangerous, and a threat to public safety. What am I even hearing here? It’s pathetic leaders from top-to-bottom in Providence.  

Recommended

Yeah, Susie Wiles Went Nuclear in Her Vanity Fair Interview, but There's a Major Catch Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CRIME GUN CONTROL GUN VIOLENCE MASS SHOOTING

The latest update deals with a man named Mustapha Kharbouch, who isn’t a suspect right now, but he’s being scrubbed by the university websites. Why? Paxson delivered her hallmark answer: I have no clue. Oh, and is there video of the suspect inside the building? The police chief doesn’t know. And no one seems to know who Mustapha Kharbouch is, despite his erasure in real time. AG Peter Neronha seemed perturbed reporters would even ask about it.  

Advertisement

What a total and complete disaster. Is there information they’re trying to bury, because the vibes are not good here.  

Also, what the in the ever living hell did we just watch? The emergency system for the school is active shooter-depending? What does that even mean? 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Yeah, Susie Wiles Went Nuclear in Her Vanity Fair Interview, but There's a Major Catch Matt Vespa
CNN's Scott Jennings Had the Perfect Response to This Silly Talking Point About Trump and Rob Reiner Matt Vespa
New FBI Memos Drop Bombshell About the Mar-a-Lago Ransacking Matt Vespa
Trans-Marine Veteran Arrested in Connection to New Years Eve Terror Plot: Said He Wanted to Recreate Waco Dmitri Bolt
You Won't Believe What the Minneapolis Police Chief Invoked to Defend Illegal Immigrants Dmitri Bolt
After Failing to Engage Bondi Beach Terrorists, Guess Who the Australian Police Did Shoot Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Yeah, Susie Wiles Went Nuclear in Her Vanity Fair Interview, but There's a Major Catch Matt Vespa
Advertisement