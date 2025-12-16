Brown University Was Asked About Why Some Web Pages Are Being Scrubbed. The Answer Was a Disaster.

Stop going in front of the cameras, guys. Enough. Shut it down. Shut it down until people whose brain capacity that doesn’t mirror that of Joe Biden can deliver answers to simple questions about this attack. Over the weekend, someone entered the engineering building a Brown University and opened fire on students. Two were killed at least another eight were wounded. How did the shooter get into the building? We don’t know. We don’t have a person of interest, a motive, or even a good image of the suspect.

Advertisement

“I don’t know” is the answer that predominates these shambolic pressers. Christina Paxson, the university president, is more ornamentation than she is a source of information. The police chief is just as useless, with Mayor Brett Smiley incapable of seizing the moment. The man complained about being tired—I’d hope so sir. There’s a shooter on the loose who’s armed, dangerous, and a threat to public safety. What am I even hearing here? It’s pathetic leaders from top-to-bottom in Providence.

Umm, why did @BrownUniversity just scrub its entire website of Mustapha Kharbouch (Free Palestine, LGBTQ activist)? pic.twitter.com/GjnJ9vxmjS — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 16, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: Rhode Island AG Peter Neronha asked about Mustapha Kharbouch — the pro-Palestine activist whose Brown University profiles were mysteriously scrubbed today.



AG explodes at reporters asking about him: "You're playing a dangerous game”



Why the rage? pic.twitter.com/DfcHs5ZDKn — Alec Lace (@AlecLace) December 16, 2025

Brown Pres. Paxson addresses the web pages that have been taken down from Brown's site, says she doesn't know anything about it.



This comes as ALL pages referencing Palestinian LGBTQ activist 'refugee' Mustapha Kharbouch have been removed from Brown's website. pic.twitter.com/Q9J4JsZGV5 — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) December 16, 2025

The Providence Chief of Police doesn't seem to know whether or not investigators have any video of the person of interest from INSIDE the building where the shooting took place.



The Attorney General of Rhode Island steps in to say that indoor footage "don't show this person of… pic.twitter.com/dmwnNH2vL5 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 16, 2025

🚨 NOW: A reporter just asked the University President about webpages being taken DOWN after the Brown University shooting - one of which is reportedly Mustapha Karbouch's.



"I know nothing about webpages being taken down. First I've heard of it." https://t.co/uAQxL583Os pic.twitter.com/Z8RQZ2WLEJ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 16, 2025

Reporter: "How does a multi-billion dollar school not have a bunch of cameras in the hallway?"



RI Attorney General: "The shooting occurred in an older part of the building. There are fewer if any cameras in that location." pic.twitter.com/m7ixQ97HBN — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 16, 2025

The latest update deals with a man named Mustapha Kharbouch, who isn’t a suspect right now, but he’s being scrubbed by the university websites. Why? Paxson delivered her hallmark answer: I have no clue. Oh, and is there video of the suspect inside the building? The police chief doesn’t know. And no one seems to know who Mustapha Kharbouch is, despite his erasure in real time. AG Peter Neronha seemed perturbed reporters would even ask about it.

Advertisement

What a total and complete disaster. Is there information they’re trying to bury, because the vibes are not good here.

Also, what the in the ever living hell did we just watch? The emergency system for the school is active shooter-depending? What does that even mean?

Reporter: Why didn't the siren emergency system go off?



Brown University President: "That's not a system we would ever use in the case of an active shooter."



Reporter: "It does say on the website...that it is for an active shooter."



Brown University President: "It depends on… pic.twitter.com/SgBHecIplP — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 16, 2025

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!